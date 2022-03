ARTICLE

En réponse à l'invasion russe et à la reconnaissance des « républiques » séparatistes de Donetsk et de Lougansk dans l'est de l'Ukraine, le Canada a emboîté le pas à de nombreux autres pays en imposant diverses sanctions économiques et mesures de contrôle des exportations. Ces nouvelles sanctions ciblent la Russie et ses alliés, de même que des particuliers et entités russes.

