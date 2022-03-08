Canada has imposed further restrictions on Russia due to its continuing invasion of Ukraine. These restrictions are in addition to those already imposed in the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations as described in our blog posts of February 25 and March 3. Russia and Belarus have lost their most favoured nation status under the Customs Tariff.

Ban on Russian Vessels

The Canadian government has announced that it will ban Russian-owned or registered ships and fishing vessels from Canadian ports and internal waters through forthcoming regulations under the Special Economic Measures Act.

Ban on Russian Oil

Russian oil and perhaps other related products will be banned by Canada according to the Canadian government. Historically Canada has imported small amounts of Russian oil.

Russia and Belarus Lose MFN Status

Russian and Belarus have lost their most favoured nation status under Canada's Customs Tariff. The removal of MFN status for Belarus was stated to be based on Belarus' support of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. In general, this will result in a duty of 35% being assessed on imports from Russia and Belarus.

Potential Removal of RT From Canadian Distribution

The federal government has made an order requesting the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission hold a hearing at an early date to determine whether the Russian state-controlled RT and RT France networks should be removed from the List of non-Canadian programming services and stations authorized for distribution.

Conclusion

Canada's economic sanctions and other measures imposed on Russia, and now Belarus, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue to expand. Cumulatively, these are likely to have a significant impact on Russia but will also in some cases have adverse consequences for Canadian businesses which must comply with Canadian economic sanctions.

