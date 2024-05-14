ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Jessica Anderson: Contributing Editor To The 2024 Re-Issue Of The Forestry Chapter In Halsbury's Laws Of Canada

CW
Clark Wilson LLP
Contributor
Clark Wilson LLP logo
Clark Wilson is a multifaceted law firm based in Vancouver, BC with a strong track record of being highly integrated into our clients’ businesses. Known for our industry insight, entrepreneurial culture and strategic networks, we actively seek to connect our clients with the people, resources and solutions they need to succeed.
Explore
Our Forestry Law Chair, Jessica Anderson, was a contributing editor to the recent 2024 Re-Issue of the Forestry Chapter in Halsbury's Laws of Canada.
Canada Environment
Photo of Jessica Anderson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our Forestry Law Chair, Jessica Anderson, was a contributing editor to the recent 2024 Re-Issue of the Forestry Chapter in Halsbury's Laws of Canada.

The Forestry chapter provides practitioners with guidance on determining the party or authority responsible for administering forest lands, complying with applicable federal, provincial, or territorial regimes, and managing and harvesting forest resources.

The Forestry chapter is combined with the Expropriation 2024 Reissue and Extradition and Mutual Legal Assistance 2024 Reissue chapters in one book published by LexisNexis Canada Inc. Click here to learn more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jessica Anderson
Jessica Anderson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Jessica Anderson: Contributing Editor To The 2024 Re-Issue Of The Forestry Chapter In Halsbury's Laws Of Canada

Canada Environment
Contributor
Clark Wilson LLP logo
Clark Wilson is a multifaceted law firm based in Vancouver, BC with a strong track record of being highly integrated into our clients’ businesses. Known for our industry insight, entrepreneurial culture and strategic networks, we actively seek to connect our clients with the people, resources and solutions they need to succeed.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More