Our Forestry Law Chair, Jessica Anderson, was a contributing editor to the recent 2024 Re-Issue of the Forestry Chapter in Halsbury's Laws of Canada.

The Forestry chapter provides practitioners with guidance on determining the party or authority responsible for administering forest lands, complying with applicable federal, provincial, or territorial regimes, and managing and harvesting forest resources.

The Forestry chapter is combined with the Expropriation 2024 Reissue and Extradition and Mutual Legal Assistance 2024 Reissue chapters in one book published by LexisNexis Canada Inc. Click here to learn more.

