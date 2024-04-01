Legislation for the period 03/07 to 03/20
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-65
|Electoral Participation Act
|C-365
|Consumer-led Banking Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-17
|Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 13, 2024:
Customs Act
Customs Tariff
|
SOR/2024-41
|
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Administered and Enforced by the Canada Border Services Agency
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|
SOR/2024-36
|
Order 2024-66-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2024-37
|
Order 2024-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2024-38
|
Order 2024-112-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Customs Act
|
SOR/2024-42
|
Financial Security (Electronic Means) Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2024-32
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|
SOR/2024-39
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|
SOR/2024-40
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 9, 2024:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (International Experience Canada)
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 16, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (Trailer Standards)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 19, 2024
- Bill C-57, Canada–Ukraine Free Trade Agreement Implementation Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 3
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 9, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — Operational parameters: calcium, magnesium, hardness, chloride, sulphate, total dissolved solids and hydrogen sulphide in drinking water
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-014-23 — Publication of ICES-Gen (Issue 2)
Statutes Repeal Act
- List of repeals (Erratum)
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 16, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for triclocarban
- Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (Trailer Standards)
- Ministerial Condition No. 21722
- Publication after assessment of 27 Low Boiling Point Naphthas Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 16, 2024:
- Olympia Trust Company — Letters patent of continuance
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 9, 2024:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Danske Commodities US LLC
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 16, 2024:
Special Import Measures Act
- Wire rod — Decision
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
CUSMA Secretariat
- Request for panel review — Tin mill products from Canada
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|10
|Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|11
|Public Safety Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|12
|Consumer Protection (Life Leases) Amendment Act, 2024
|204
|Municipal Government (National Urban Parks) Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2024:
Court of Justice Act
|
Alta Reg 19/24
|
Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation
Court of King's Bench Act
|
Alta Reg 19/24
|
Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|
Alta Reg 28/24
|
Activities Designation Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 24/24
|
Environmental Assessment (Mandatory and Exempted Activities) Amendment Regulation
Mineral Resource Development Act
|
Alta Reg 20/24
|
Mineral Resource Development Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 14/24
|
Rock-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules
Mines and Minerals Act
|
Alta Reg 26/24
|
Metallic and Industrial Minerals Exploration Amendment Regulation
Powers of Attorney Act
|
Alta Reg 17/24
|
Remote Signing and Witnessing (Effective Period) Amendment Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
|
Alta Reg 27/24
|
Specified Enactments (Jurisdiction) Amendment Regulation
Wills and Succession Act
|
Alta Reg 18/24
|
Remote Signing and Witnessing (Effective Period) Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|8
|Athlii Gwaii Legacy Trust (Winding Up) Act
|9
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|10
|Commercial Transport Amendment Act, 2024
|11
|Vancouver Charter Amendment Act, 2024
|12
|Public Health Accountability and Cost Recovery Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 12, 2024:
Assessment Act
|
BC Reg 42/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 433/98 — Assessment Act Regulation
Budget Transparency and Accountability Act
|
BC Reg 43/2024
|
Amends Act
Business Number Act
|
BC Reg 44/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 388/2003 — Business Number Regulation
Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act
|
BC Reg 42/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 273/2004 — Disclosure of the Cost of Consumer Credit Regulation
Climate Change Accountability Act
|
BC Reg 45/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 392/2008 — Carbon Neutral Government Regulation
Court Rules Act
|
BC Reg 46/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 120/2022 — Court of Appeal Rules
Drinking Water Protection Act
|
BC Reg 47/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 200/2003 — Drinking Water Protection Regulation
|
BC Reg 42/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 200/2003 — Drinking Water Protection Regulation
Emergency Intervention Disclosure Act
|
BC Reg 42/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 33/2013 — Emergency Intervention Disclosure Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|
BC Reg 42/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Environmental Management Act
|
BC Reg 48/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 498/95 — Cleaner Gasoline Regulation
|
BC Reg 49/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 152/2019 — Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation
|
BC Reg 50/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 87/2012 — Municipal Wastewater Regulation
|
BC Reg 51/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 320/2004 — Waste Discharge Regulation
|
BC Reg 42/2024
|
Amends BC Regs
Evidence Act
|
BC Reg 42/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 60/2005 — Electronic Court Documents Regulation
Homeowner Protection Act
|
BC Reg 42/2024
|
Amends BC Regs
Laboratory Services Act
|
BC Reg 42/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 52/2015 — Laboratory Services Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|
BC Reg 52/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Offence Act
|
BC Reg 58/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 19, 2024:
Carbon Tax Act
|
BC Reg 60/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation
Environmental Management Act
|
BC Reg 61/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 133/2014 — Administrative Penalties (Environmental Management Act) Regulation
Offence Act
|
BC Reg 63/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
|
BC Reg 65/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 179/2023
Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act
|
BC Reg 66/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 268/2023 — Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation
Taxation (Rural Area) Act
|
BC Reg 67/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 387/82 — Taxation (Rural Area) Act Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|
BC Reg 59/2024
|
Enacts Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the British Columbia Energy Affordability Credit
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 12, 2024:
Forest Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 37
- Various provisions in force March 11, 2024 (BC Reg 57/2024)
Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act, SBC 2022, c 40
- Sections 31, 52 and 55 in force March 7, 2024 (BC Reg 56/2024)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 19, 2024:
Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c. 37
- Section 76 in force April 1, 2024 (BC Reg 62/2024)
Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 43
- Various provisions in force April 1, 2024 (BC Reg 62/2024)
Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 17
- Section 35 in force April 5, 2024 (BC Reg 63/2024)
- Various provisions in force April 5, 2024 (BC Reg 64/2024)
Royal Assents
March 14, 2024
- Bill 2, Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 2
- Bill 4, Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 3
- Bill 5, Child, Family and Community Service Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 7, Social Development and Poverty Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 4
- Bill 8, Athlii Gwaii Legacy Trust (Winding Up) Act — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 10, Commercial Transport Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 7
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|7
|The Public Sector Construction Projects (Tendering) Repeal Act
|8
|The Safe Access to Abortion Services Act
|9
|The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act
|10
|The Advanced Education Administration Amendment Act
|11
|The Statutes and Regulations Amendment and Interpretation Amendment Act
|13
|The Emergency Medical Response and Stretcher Transportation Amendment Act
|14
|The Minor Amendments and Corrections Act
|15
|The Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Amendment Act
|16
|The Regulatory Accountability Reporting Act and Amendments to the Statutes and Regulations Act
|17
|The Workplace Safety and Health Amendment Act
|18
|The Community Child Care Standards Amendment Act
|19
|The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act
|20
|The Highway Traffic Amendment Act
|21
|The Public Schools Amendment Act
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 20, 2024:
An Act to Amend the Private Investigators and Security Services Act, SNB 2023, c 35
- Act in force April 1, 2024.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|22
|An Act to Amend the Management of Information Act and the House of Assembly Accountability, Integrity and Administration Act
|36
|Revenue Administration Act No. 4 (Amdt.)
|44
|Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission Repeal Act
|57
|Colonial Building Act Repeal Act
|67
|Confederation 75th Anniversary Recognition Act
|69
|An Act to Amend the Memorial University Act No. 2
|70
|Economic Diversification and Growth Enterprises Repeal Act
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act
|2
|Missing Persons Act
|3
|Carbon Tax Repeal Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 8, 2024:
Electricity Act
|
NS Reg 60/2024
|
Community Solar Program Regulations
Income Tax Act
|
NS Reg 57/2024
|
Tax Refund for Skilled Trades and Occupations Regulations — replacement
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|
NS Reg 48/2024
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
NS Reg 54/2024
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 8, 2024:
An Act to Amend Chapter 25 of the Acts of 2004, the Electricity Act, SNS 2022, c 12
- Section 5 in force February 27, 2024. (NS Reg 59/2024)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|171
|Enhancing Professional Care for Animals Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Ontario Drug Benefit Act
|
O Reg 84/24
|
General, amending O Reg 201/96
Drug Interchangeability and Dispensing Fee Act
|
O Reg 85/24
|
General, amending Reg 935 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Reducing Inefficiencies Act (Infrastructure Statute Law Amendments), 2023 (formerly Bill 69) which received Royal Assent in May 2023
March 15, 2024
Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Proposed New Minister's Regulation — Comments by March 21, 2024
Orders In Council
Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 12
- Section 40, which repeals the Act, in force February 23, 2024 (OIC 315/2024)
- Subsection 41(2), which amends the Labour Relations Act, 1995, in force February 23, 2024 (OIC 315/2024)
- Subsection 42(2), which amends the Employment Standards Act, 2000, in force February 23, 2024 (OIC 315/2024)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|58
|An Act to Amend the Wildlife Conservation Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 9, 2024:
Building Codes Act
|
EC2024-179
|
Building Codes Regulations, amendment
Environmental Protection Act
|
EC2024-180
|
A Code for Plumbing Services Regulations, amendment
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 16, 2024:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|
EC2024-218
|
Paramedics Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, March 16, 2024:
An Act to Repeal the Emergency Medical Technicians Act, SPEI 2018, c 42
- Section 1 in force April 1, 2024
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|51
|Loi modernisant l'industrie de la construction
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|51
|An Act to modernize the construction industry
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mars 2024:
Loi sur les relations du travail, la formation professionnelle et la gestion de la main-d'Suvre dans l'industrie de la construction
|
Décret 340-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence
|
Décret 341-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 13, 2024:
Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry
|
OC 340-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates
|
OC 341-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mars 2024:
Loi sur l'hébergement touristique
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'hébergement touristique
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 13, 2024:
Tourist Accommodation Act
- Regulation to amend the Tourist Accommodation Regulation
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mars 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|
AM 2024-0005
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux projets de destruction d'halocarbures admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires — Arrêté numéro 2024-0005 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|
AM 2024-03
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 24-101 sur l'appariement et le règlement des opérations institutionnelles — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-03 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 20, 2024:
Environment Quality Act
|
MO 2024-0005
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting halocarbon destruction projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits — Order 2024-0005 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Securities Act
|
MO 2024-03
|
Regulation to amend Regulation 24-101 respecting Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement — Order number V-1.1-2024-03 of the Minister of Finance
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mars 2024:
Loi sur l'assurance
automobile
Loi sur la Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contributions d'assurance
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 20, 2024:
Automobile Insurance
Act
Act respecting the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting insurance contributions
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
- No entries for this issue
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|35
|Coordinated Vaping Product Taxation Agreement Act
|36
|Exemptions Act
|37
|Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act 2024
|38
|Health Authority Act
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2024:
Cannabis Control and Regulation Act
|
YOIC 2024/29
|
Distributor Corporation Redesignation Order
Oil and Gas Act
|
YOIC 2024/07
|
Order to extend renewal terms of Chance Oil and Gas Limited permits (2024)
