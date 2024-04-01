Legislation for the period 03/07 to 03/20

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-65 Electoral Participation Act C-365 Consumer-led Banking Act



Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-17 Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023



Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 13, 2024:

Customs Act

Customs Tariff

SOR/2024-41 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Administered and Enforced by the Canada Border Services Agency



Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2024-36 Order 2024-66-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2024-37 Order 2024-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2024-38 Order 2024-112-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List



Customs Act

SOR/2024-42 Financial Security (Electronic Means) Regulations



Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-32 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2024-39 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2024-40 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 9, 2024:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (International Experience Canada)

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 16, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (Trailer Standards)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 19, 2024

Bill C-57, Canada–Ukraine Free Trade Agreement Implementation Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 3

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 9, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — Operational parameters: calcium, magnesium, hardness, chloride, sulphate, total dissolved solids and hydrogen sulphide in drinking water

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-014-23 — Publication of ICES-Gen (Issue 2)

Statutes Repeal Act

List of repeals (Erratum)

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 16, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for triclocarban

Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (Trailer Standards)

Ministerial Condition No. 21722

Publication after assessment of 27 Low Boiling Point Naphthas Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 16, 2024:

Olympia Trust Company — Letters patent of continuance

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 9, 2024:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Danske Commodities US LLC

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 16, 2024:

Special Import Measures Act

Wire rod — Decision

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

CUSMA Secretariat

Request for panel review — Tin mill products from Canada

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 10 Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 11 Public Safety Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 12 Consumer Protection (Life Leases) Amendment Act, 2024 204 Municipal Government (National Urban Parks) Amendment Act, 2023



Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2024:

Court of Justice Act

Alta Reg 19/24 Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation



Court of King's Bench Act

Alta Reg 19/24 Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation



Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 28/24 Activities Designation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 24/24 Environmental Assessment (Mandatory and Exempted Activities) Amendment Regulation



Mineral Resource Development Act

Alta Reg 20/24 Mineral Resource Development Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 14/24 Rock-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules



Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 26/24 Metallic and Industrial Minerals Exploration Amendment Regulation



Powers of Attorney Act

Alta Reg 17/24 Remote Signing and Witnessing (Effective Period) Amendment Regulation



Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 27/24 Specified Enactments (Jurisdiction) Amendment Regulation



Wills and Succession Act

Alta Reg 18/24 Remote Signing and Witnessing (Effective Period) Amendment Regulation



British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 8 Athlii Gwaii Legacy Trust (Winding Up) Act 9 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 10 Commercial Transport Amendment Act, 2024 11 Vancouver Charter Amendment Act, 2024 12 Public Health Accountability and Cost Recovery Act



Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 12, 2024:

Assessment Act

BC Reg 42/2024 Amends BC Reg 433/98 — Assessment Act Regulation



Budget Transparency and Accountability Act

BC Reg 43/2024 Amends Act



Business Number Act

BC Reg 44/2024 Amends BC Reg 388/2003 — Business Number Regulation



Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act

BC Reg 42/2024 Amends BC Reg 273/2004 — Disclosure of the Cost of Consumer Credit Regulation



Climate Change Accountability Act

BC Reg 45/2024 Amends BC Reg 392/2008 — Carbon Neutral Government Regulation



Court Rules Act

BC Reg 46/2024 Amends BC Reg 120/2022 — Court of Appeal Rules



Drinking Water Protection Act

BC Reg 47/2024 Amends BC Reg 200/2003 — Drinking Water Protection Regulation BC Reg 42/2024 Amends BC Reg 200/2003 — Drinking Water Protection Regulation



Emergency Intervention Disclosure Act

BC Reg 42/2024 Amends BC Reg 33/2013 — Emergency Intervention Disclosure Regulation



Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 42/2024 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation



Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 48/2024 Amends BC Reg 498/95 — Cleaner Gasoline Regulation BC Reg 49/2024 Amends BC Reg 152/2019 — Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation BC Reg 50/2024 Amends BC Reg 87/2012 — Municipal Wastewater Regulation BC Reg 51/2024 Amends BC Reg 320/2004 — Waste Discharge Regulation BC Reg 42/2024 Amends BC Regs

152/2019 — Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation

320/2004 — Waste Discharge Regulation

63/88 — Hazardous Waste Regulation



Evidence Act

BC Reg 42/2024 Amends BC Reg 60/2005 — Electronic Court Documents Regulation



Homeowner Protection Act

BC Reg 42/2024 Amends BC Regs

240/2000 — Building Envelope Renovation Regulation

29/99 — Homeowner Protection Act Regulatio



Laboratory Services Act

BC Reg 42/2024 Amends BC Reg 52/2015 — Laboratory Services Regulation



Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 52/2024 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation



Offence Act

BC Reg 58/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 19, 2024:

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 60/2024 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation



Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 61/2024 Amends BC Reg 133/2014 — Administrative Penalties (Environmental Management Act) Regulation



Offence Act

BC Reg 63/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation BC Reg 65/2024 Amends BC Reg 179/2023



Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act

BC Reg 66/2024 Amends BC Reg 268/2023 — Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation



Taxation (Rural Area) Act

BC Reg 67/2024 Amends BC Reg 387/82 — Taxation (Rural Area) Act Regulation



Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 59/2024 Enacts Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the British Columbia Energy Affordability Credit



Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 12, 2024:

Forest Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 37

Various provisions in force March 11, 2024 (BC Reg 57/2024)

Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act, SBC 2022, c 40

Sections 31, 52 and 55 in force March 7, 2024 (BC Reg 56/2024)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 19, 2024:

Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c. 37

Section 76 in force April 1, 2024 (BC Reg 62/2024)

Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 43

Various provisions in force April 1, 2024 (BC Reg 62/2024)

Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 17

Section 35 in force April 5, 2024 (BC Reg 63/2024)

Various provisions in force April 5, 2024 (BC Reg 64/2024)

Royal Assents

March 14, 2024

Bill 2, Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 2

Bill 4, Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 3

Bill 5, Child, Family and Community Service Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 5

Bill 7, Social Development and Poverty Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 4

Bill 8, Athlii Gwaii Legacy Trust (Winding Up) Act — Chapter No. 6

Bill 10, Commercial Transport Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 7

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 7 The Public Sector Construction Projects (Tendering) Repeal Act 8 The Safe Access to Abortion Services Act 9 The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act 10 The Advanced Education Administration Amendment Act 11 The Statutes and Regulations Amendment and Interpretation Amendment Act 13 The Emergency Medical Response and Stretcher Transportation Amendment Act 14 The Minor Amendments and Corrections Act 15 The Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Amendment Act 16 The Regulatory Accountability Reporting Act and Amendments to the Statutes and Regulations Act 17 The Workplace Safety and Health Amendment Act 18 The Community Child Care Standards Amendment Act 19 The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act 20 The Highway Traffic Amendment Act 21 The Public Schools Amendment Act



New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 20, 2024:

An Act to Amend the Private Investigators and Security Services Act, SNB 2023, c 35

Act in force April 1, 2024.

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 22 An Act to Amend the Management of Information Act and the House of Assembly Accountability, Integrity and Administration Act 36 Revenue Administration Act No. 4 (Amdt.) 44 Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission Repeal Act 57 Colonial Building Act Repeal Act 67 Confederation 75th Anniversary Recognition Act 69 An Act to Amend the Memorial University Act No. 2 70 Economic Diversification and Growth Enterprises Repeal Act



Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act 2 Missing Persons Act 3 Carbon Tax Repeal Act



Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 8, 2024:

Electricity Act

NS Reg 60/2024 Community Solar Program Regulations



Income Tax Act

NS Reg 57/2024 Tax Refund for Skilled Trades and Occupations Regulations — replacement



Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 48/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 54/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)



Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 8, 2024:

An Act to Amend Chapter 25 of the Acts of 2004, the Electricity Act, SNS 2022, c 12

Section 5 in force February 27, 2024. (NS Reg 59/2024)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 171 Enhancing Professional Care for Animals Act, 2024



Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

O Reg 84/24 General, amending O Reg 201/96



Drug Interchangeability and Dispensing Fee Act

O Reg 85/24 General, amending Reg 935 of RRO 1990



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Reducing Inefficiencies Act (Infrastructure Statute Law Amendments), 2023 (formerly Bill 69) which received Royal Assent in May 2023

March 15, 2024

Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Proposed New Minister's Regulation — Comments by March 21, 2024

Orders In Council

Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 12

Section 40, which repeals the Act, in force February 23, 2024 (OIC 315/2024)

Subsection 41(2), which amends the Labour Relations Act, 1995, in force February 23, 2024 (OIC 315/2024)

Subsection 42(2), which amends the Employment Standards Act, 2000, in force February 23, 2024 (OIC 315/2024)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 58 An Act to Amend the Wildlife Conservation Act



Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 9, 2024:

Building Codes Act

EC2024-179 Building Codes Regulations, amendment



Environmental Protection Act

EC2024-180 A Code for Plumbing Services Regulations, amendment



Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 16, 2024:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2024-218 Paramedics Regulations



Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, March 16, 2024:

An Act to Repeal the Emergency Medical Technicians Act, SPEI 2018, c 42

Section 1 in force April 1, 2024

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 51 Loi modernisant l'industrie de la construction

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 51 An Act to modernize the construction industry



Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mars 2024:

Loi sur les relations du travail, la formation professionnelle et la gestion de la main-d'Suvre dans l'industrie de la construction

Décret 340-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence Décret 341-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence



Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 13, 2024:

Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry

OC 340-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates OC 341-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates



Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mars 2024:

Loi sur l'hébergement touristique

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'hébergement touristique

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 13, 2024:

Tourist Accommodation Act

Regulation to amend the Tourist Accommodation Regulation

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mars 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2024-0005 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux projets de destruction d'halocarbures admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires — Arrêté numéro 2024-0005 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs



Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2024-03 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 24-101 sur l'appariement et le règlement des opérations institutionnelles — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-03 du ministre des Finances



Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 20, 2024:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2024-0005 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting halocarbon destruction projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits — Order 2024-0005 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Securities Act

MO 2024-03 Regulation to amend Regulation 24-101 respecting Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement — Order number V-1.1-2024-03 of the Minister of Finance



Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mars 2024:

Loi sur l'assurance automobile

Loi sur la Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contributions d'assurance

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 20, 2024:

Automobile Insurance Act

Act respecting the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting insurance contributions

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 35 Coordinated Vaping Product Taxation Agreement Act 36 Exemptions Act 37 Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act 2024 38 Health Authority Act



Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2024:

Cannabis Control and Regulation Act

YOIC 2024/29 Distributor Corporation Redesignation Order



Oil and Gas Act

YOIC 2024/07 Order to extend renewal terms of Chance Oil and Gas Limited permits (2024)

