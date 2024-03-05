Legislation for the period 02/08 to 02/21
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-273
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code (Corinne's Quest and the protection of children)
|C-317
|National Strategy on Flood and Drought Forecasting Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-16
|Haida Nation Recognition Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, February 14, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2024-4
|Order 2024-87-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2024-5
|Order 2024-112-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Financial Administration Act
|SI/2024-6
|World Trade Organization Pension Plan Remission Order
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
|SOR/2024-11
|Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations
Income Tax Act
|SOR/2024-10
|Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (2018 to 2022 Livestock Deferral)
|SOR/2024-9
|Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Battery Assembly and Manufacturing Production Support)
Radiocommunication Act
|SOR/2024-7
|Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Department of National Defence and Canadian Forces)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-12
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2024-13
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2024-14
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2024-15
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2024-18
|Special Economic Measures (Hamas Terrorist Attacks) Permit Authorization Order
|SOR/2024-17
|Special Economic Measures (Hamas Terrorist Attacks) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 10, 2024:
Canada Post Corporation Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Post Corporation Act
Safe Food for Canadians Act
- Regulations Amending the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (City of Lloydminster)
Pay Equity Act
- Application of the Pay Equity Act to Ministers' Offices Regulations
- Order Grouping Ministers' Offices for the Purpose of a Pay Equity Plan
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 17, 2024:
Criminal Code
- Approved Screening Devices Order
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 1
- Sections 302, 304 to 306 and 308 to 328, which amend the Customs Act, in force Ferbruary 19, 2024 (PC 2024-0148)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 10, 2024:
Statutes Repeal Act
- List of repeals
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 17, 2024:
Cannabis Act
- Cannabis Fees Order: Increase to fees set out in sections 3, 4 and 5
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 17, 2024:
- Endurance Specialty Insurance Ltd. — Application to establish a Canadian branch
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 17, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 135120715RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-017
- Determination — Environmental services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2024:
Regional Health Authorities Act
|Alta Reg 9/2024
|Alberta Cancer Foundation Amendment Regulation
Rural Electrification Loan Act
|Alta Reg 10/2024
|Rural Electrification Loan Repeal Regulation
Rural Electrification Long-term Financing Act
|Alta Reg 10/2024
|Rural Electrification Loan Repeal Regulation
Safety Codes Act
|Alta Reg 5/2024
|Building Code Regulation
Tourism Levy Act
|Alta Reg 6/2024
|Tourism Levy Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 7/2024
|Tourism Levy (Online Broker) Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act to Ensure the Supremacy of Parliament
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 13, 2024:
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|BC Reg 15/2024
|Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 20, 2024:
Cannabis Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 22/2024
|Amends BC Reg 204/2018 — Cannabis Control Regulation
Carbon Tax Act
|BC Reg 24/2024
|Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation
Clean Energy Act
|BC Reg 23/2024
|Amends BC Reg 234/2012 — British Columbia's Energy Objectives Regulation
Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act
|BC Reg 24/2024
|Amends BC Regs
248/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Administrative Penalties and Appeals Regulation
250/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Control Regulation
249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation
|BC Reg 25/2024
|Enacts BC Carbon Registry Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 22/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 20, 2024:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 23
- Various provisions in force February 16, 2024 (BC Reg 24/2024)
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 9/24
|Child and Parental Benefits Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 9, 2024:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 20/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 23/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 19/2024
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|162
|Get It Done Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Aggregate Resources Act
|O Reg 46/24
|General, amending O Reg 244/97
Clean Water Act, 2006
|O Reg 66/24
|General, amending O Reg 287/07
Conservation Authorities Act
|O Reg 42/24
|Mandatory Programs and Services, amending O Reg 686/21
|O Reg 41/24
|Prohibited Activities, Exemptions and Permits
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 47/24
|Designations under Part II.3 of the Act, amending O Reg 508/18
|O Reg 70/24
|Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 160/99
|O Reg 68/24
|Transfer Orders and Transfer By-Laws, amending O Reg 97/99
Endangered Species Act, 2007
|O Reg 39/24
|General, amending O Reg 242/08
|O Reg 57/24
|General, amending O Reg 242/08
Environmental Assessment Act
|O Reg 58/24
|Bradford Bypass Project, amending O Reg 697/21
|O Reg 51/24
|Exemptions from the Act and from Part II.1 of the Act
|O Reg 60/24
|Deadlines, amending O Reg 616/98
|O Reg 56/24
|Designation and Exemption: Reid Road Reservoir Quarry, amending O Reg 539/21
|O Reg 53/24
|General and Transitional Matters
|O Reg 59/24
|Ontario Line Project, amending O Reg 341/20
|O Reg 50/24
|Part II.3 Projects — Designations and Exemptions
|O Reg 61/24
|Revoking Various Regulations
|O Reg 52/24
|Transit Projects and Metrolinx Undertakings, amending O Reg 231/08
Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993
|O Reg 65/24
|General, amending O Reg 73/94
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 55/24
|Alternative Low-Carbon Fuels, amending O Reg 79/15
|O Reg 69/24
|Plasco Demonstration Project, Revoking O Reg 254/06
|O Reg 64/24
|Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Activities Requiring Assessment of Air Emissions, amending O Reg 1/17
|O Reg 63/24
|Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Water Taking, amending O Reg 63/16
|O Reg 54/24
|Renewable Energy Approvals under Part V.0.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 359/09
|O Reg 62/24
|Waste Disposal Sites, Waste Management Systems and Sewage Works Subject to Approval under or Exempt from the Environmental Assessment Act, amending O Reg 206/97
Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act
|O Reg 44/24
|Construction, amending O Reg 454/96
Lake Simcoe Protection Act, 2008
|O Reg 43/24
|General, amending O Reg 219/09
Mining Act
|O Reg 37/24
|Exploration Plans and Exploration Permits, amending O Reg 308/12
|O Reg 36/24
|General, amending O Reg 45/11
|O Reg 35/24
|Rehabilitation of Lands
Nutrient Management Act, 2002
|O Reg 49/24
|General, amending O Reg 267/03
|O Reg 48/24
|Greenhouse Nutrient Feedwater, amending O Reg 300/14
Public Lands Act
|O Reg 45/24
|Activities on Public Lands and Shore Lands — Work Permits and Exemptions, amending O Reg 239/13
|O Reg 40/24
|Work Permit — Disruptive Mineral Exploration Activities, amending O Reg 349/98
Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002
|O Reg 67/24
|Municipal Residential Drinking Water Systems in Source Protection Areas, amending O Reg 205/18
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Bill 162, Get it Done Act, 2024 - Schedule 3
February 20, 2024
Get It Done Act, 2024 — Amending the Official Plan Adjustments Act, 2023 — Comments by March 21, 2024
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
February 9, 2024
Amending Ontario Regulation 246/22 under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 titled "General" to advance the plan to fix long-term care in the areas of: staffing, pandemic recovery and stabilization, and clarifying and technical amendments — Comments by March 10, 2024
Electricity Act, 1998
February 13, 2024
Proposed Regulatory Amendments to the O Reg 570/05 (Licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians Regulation) — Comments by April 1, 2024
Environmental Assessment Act
February 17, 2024
New regulation to focus municipal environmental assessment requirements — Comments by March 18, 2024
Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
February 20, 2024
Increasing the Reporting Threshold for Property Damage Only (PDO) Collisions in Ontario — Comments by March 5, 2024
Ontario Drug Benefit Act
February 9, 2024
Changing Mark-ups Paid to Dispensers under the Ontario Drug Benefit Program — Comments by March 10, 2024
Public Transportation and Highway Improvement Act
February 20, 2024
Get It Done Act, 2024 — Prohibit Tolling of Provincial Public Highways — Comments by March 21, 2024
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, February 10, 2024:
Public Guardian and Trustee
- Certificate of the Public Guardian and Trustee
Ontario Gazette, February 17, 2024:
Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario ("FSRA")
- Coming into force of: Amendment 2 — Deferred Sales Charges — Deposits to Pre-June 1, 2023 Individual Variable Insurance Contracts ("amendment 2")
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|49
|Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 21 mars 2023 et à certaines autres mesures
|52
|Loi permettant au Parlement du Québec de préserver le principe de la souveraineté parlementaire à l'égard de la Loi sur la laïcité de l'État
|53
|Loi édictant la Loi sur la protection contre les représailles liées à la divulgation d'actes répréhensibles et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|49
|An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 21 March 2023 and to certain other measures
|52
|An Act to enable the Parliament of Québec to preserve the principle of parliamentary sovereignty with respect to the Act respecting the laicity of the State
|53
|An Act to enact the Act respecting protection against reprisals related to the disclosure of wrongdoings and to amend other legislative provisions.
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 février 2024:
Code des professions
|Décret 87-2024
|Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des orthophonistes et des audiologistes
|Décret 88-2024
|Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par des personnes autres que des sexologues et par des sexologues
Loi sur la pharmacie
|Décret 89-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
|Décret 245-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 février 2024:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
|Décret 128-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats des organismes publics en matière de technologies de l'information
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 14, 2024:
Professional Code
|OC 87-2024
|Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than speech therapists and audiologists
|OC 88-2024
|Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than sexologists and by sexologists
Pharmacy Act
|OC 89-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications
Health Insurance Act
|OC 245-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 21, 2024:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
|OC 128-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contracting by public bodies in the field of information technologies
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 février 2024:
Loi concernant le transport rémunéré de personnes par automobile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le transport rémunéré de personnes par automobile
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 février 2024:
Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de
médecine de famille et de médecine
spécialisée
Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre
Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives
- Règlement d'application de la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux
- Règlement d'application de certaines dispositions de la Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 14, 2024:
Act respecting remunerated passenger transportation by automobile
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting remunerated passenger transportation by automobile
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 21, 2024:
Act to promote access to family medicine and
specialized medicine services
Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply
Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions
- Regulation under the Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Construction Code
- Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Act respecting health and social services information
- Regulation respecting the application of certain provisions of the Act respecting health and social services information
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 février 2024:
Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du
crédit
Loi sur les assureurs
Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers
Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
Loi sur les instruments dérivés
Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2024-01
|Règlement sur le traitement des plaintes et le règlement des différends dans le secteur financier — Arrêté numéro 2024-01 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 14, 2024:
Credit Assessment Agents Act
Insurers Act
Act respecting financial services cooperatives
Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
Derivatives Act
Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act
Securities Act
|MO 2024-01
|Regulation respecting complaint processing and dispute resolution in the financial sector — Ministerial Order 2024-01 of the Minister of Finance
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 février 2024:
Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et visant la protection des enfants nés à la suite d'une agression sexuelle et des personnes victimes de cette agression ainsi que les droits des mères porteuses et des enfants issus d'un projet de grossesse pour autrui, SQ 2023, c 13
- Que soit fixée au 6 mars 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur de l'article 21 de la Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et visant la protection des enfants nés à la suite d'une agression sexuelle et des personnes victimes de cette agression ainsi que les droits des mères porteuses et des enfants issus d'un projet de grossesse pour autrui (2023, chapitre 13) en ce qu'il édicte le premier alinéa de l'article 542.1 du Code civil, dans la mesure où il concerne le pouvoir du gouvernement de déterminer par règlement les renseignements concernant le profil du tiers qui a contribué à la procréation d'une personne issue d'une procréation impliquant la contribution d'un tiers prévu à ce premier alinéa de l'article 542.1. (Décret 105-2024)
Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives, SQ 2023, c 10
- Que soit fixée au 1er février 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 52 de la Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives (2023, chapitre 10) (Décret 116-2024)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 14, 2024:
Act to reform family law with regard to filiation and to protect children born as a result of sexual assault and the victims of that assault as well as the rights of surrogates and of children born of a surrogacy project, SQ 2023, c 13
- 6 March 2024 be set as the date of coming into force of section 21 of the Act to reform family law with regard to filiation and to protect children born as a result of sexual assault and the victims of that assault as well as the rights of surrogates and of children born of a surrogacy project (2023, chapter 13) insofar as it enacts the first paragraph of article 542.1 of the Civil Code, to the extent that it concerns the power of the Government to determine, by regulation, the information concerning the profile of the third person who contributed to the procreation of a person born of procreation involving the contribution of a third person provided for in the first paragraph of article 542.1 of the Code. (OC 105-2024)
Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions, SQ 2023, c 10
- 1 February 2024 be set as the date of coming into force of the provisions of section 52 of the Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions (2023, chapter 10). (OC 116-2024)
Sanctions
14 février 2024
- Loi nº 204, Loi concernant la Ville de Longueuil
21 février 2024
- Loi nº 31, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives en matière d'habitation — Chapitre nº 2
Assents
February 14, 2024
- Bill 204, An Act respecting Ville de Longueuil
February 21, 2024
- Bill 31, An Act to amend various legislative provisions with respect to housing — Chapter No. 2
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 2, 2024:
The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Act
|Sask Reg 3/2024
|The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Amendment Regulations, 2024
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 16, 2024:
The Saskatchewan Employment Act
|RRS c S‑15.1 Reg 14
|The Radiation Health and Safety Regulations, 2024
The Provincial Court Act, 1998
|Sask Reg 5/2024
|The Provincial Court Compensation Amendment Regulations, 2024
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 16, 2024:
The Social Workers Act
- The Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers — Regulatory By-Laws
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
