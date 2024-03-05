Legislation for the period 02/08 to 02/21

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Senate / Sénat

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 14, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Financial Administration Act

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Income Tax Act

Radiocommunication Act

Special Economic Measures Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 10, 2024:

Canada Post Corporation Act

Safe Food for Canadians Act

Pay Equity Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 17, 2024:

Criminal Code

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 1

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 10, 2024:

Statutes Repeal Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 17, 2024:

Cannabis Act

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 17, 2024:

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 17, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2024:

Regional Health Authorities Act

Rural Electrification Loan Act

Rural Electrification Long-term Financing Act

Safety Codes Act

Tourism Levy Act

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 13, 2024:

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 20, 2024:

Cannabis Control and Licensing Act

Carbon Tax Act

Clean Energy Act

Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act

Offence Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 20, 2024:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 23

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 9/24 Child and Parental Benefits Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 9, 2024:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 20/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 23/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 19/2024 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 162 Get It Done Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Aggregate Resources Act

O Reg 46/24 General, amending O Reg 244/97

Clean Water Act, 2006

O Reg 66/24 General, amending O Reg 287/07

Conservation Authorities Act

O Reg 42/24 Mandatory Programs and Services, amending O Reg 686/21 O Reg 41/24 Prohibited Activities, Exemptions and Permits

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 47/24 Designations under Part II.3 of the Act, amending O Reg 508/18 O Reg 70/24 Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 160/99 O Reg 68/24 Transfer Orders and Transfer By-Laws, amending O Reg 97/99

Endangered Species Act, 2007

O Reg 39/24 General, amending O Reg 242/08 O Reg 57/24 General, amending O Reg 242/08

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 58/24 Bradford Bypass Project, amending O Reg 697/21 O Reg 51/24 Exemptions from the Act and from Part II.1 of the Act O Reg 60/24 Deadlines, amending O Reg 616/98 O Reg 56/24 Designation and Exemption: Reid Road Reservoir Quarry, amending O Reg 539/21 O Reg 53/24 General and Transitional Matters O Reg 59/24 Ontario Line Project, amending O Reg 341/20 O Reg 50/24 Part II.3 Projects — Designations and Exemptions O Reg 61/24 Revoking Various Regulations O Reg 52/24 Transit Projects and Metrolinx Undertakings, amending O Reg 231/08

Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993

O Reg 65/24 General, amending O Reg 73/94

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 55/24 Alternative Low-Carbon Fuels, amending O Reg 79/15 O Reg 69/24 Plasco Demonstration Project, Revoking O Reg 254/06 O Reg 64/24 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Activities Requiring Assessment of Air Emissions, amending O Reg 1/17 O Reg 63/24 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Water Taking, amending O Reg 63/16 O Reg 54/24 Renewable Energy Approvals under Part V.0.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 359/09 O Reg 62/24 Waste Disposal Sites, Waste Management Systems and Sewage Works Subject to Approval under or Exempt from the Environmental Assessment Act, amending O Reg 206/97

Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act

O Reg 44/24 Construction, amending O Reg 454/96

Lake Simcoe Protection Act, 2008

O Reg 43/24 General, amending O Reg 219/09

Mining Act

O Reg 37/24 Exploration Plans and Exploration Permits, amending O Reg 308/12 O Reg 36/24 General, amending O Reg 45/11 O Reg 35/24 Rehabilitation of Lands

Nutrient Management Act, 2002

O Reg 49/24 General, amending O Reg 267/03 O Reg 48/24 Greenhouse Nutrient Feedwater, amending O Reg 300/14

Public Lands Act

O Reg 45/24 Activities on Public Lands and Shore Lands — Work Permits and Exemptions, amending O Reg 239/13 O Reg 40/24 Work Permit — Disruptive Mineral Exploration Activities, amending O Reg 349/98

Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002

O Reg 67/24 Municipal Residential Drinking Water Systems in Source Protection Areas, amending O Reg 205/18

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Bill 162, Get it Done Act, 2024 - Schedule 3

February 20, 2024

Get It Done Act, 2024 — Amending the Official Plan Adjustments Act, 2023 — Comments by March 21, 2024

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

February 9, 2024

Amending Ontario Regulation 246/22 under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 titled "General" to advance the plan to fix long-term care in the areas of: staffing, pandemic recovery and stabilization, and clarifying and technical amendments — Comments by March 10, 2024

Electricity Act, 1998

February 13, 2024

Proposed Regulatory Amendments to the O Reg 570/05 (Licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians Regulation) — Comments by April 1, 2024

Environmental Assessment Act

February 17, 2024

New regulation to focus municipal environmental assessment requirements — Comments by March 18, 2024

Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

February 20, 2024

Increasing the Reporting Threshold for Property Damage Only (PDO) Collisions in Ontario — Comments by March 5, 2024

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

February 9, 2024

Changing Mark-ups Paid to Dispensers under the Ontario Drug Benefit Program — Comments by March 10, 2024

Public Transportation and Highway Improvement Act

February 20, 2024

Get It Done Act, 2024 — Prohibit Tolling of Provincial Public Highways — Comments by March 21, 2024

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, February 10, 2024:

Public Guardian and Trustee

Certificate of the Public Guardian and Trustee

Ontario Gazette, February 17, 2024:

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario ("FSRA")

Coming into force of: Amendment 2 — Deferred Sales Charges — Deposits to Pre-June 1, 2023 Individual Variable Insurance Contracts ("amendment 2")

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 49 Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 21 mars 2023 et à certaines autres mesures 52 Loi permettant au Parlement du Québec de préserver le principe de la souveraineté parlementaire à l'égard de la Loi sur la laïcité de l'État 53 Loi édictant la Loi sur la protection contre les représailles liées à la divulgation d'actes répréhensibles et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 49 An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 21 March 2023 and to certain other measures 52 An Act to enable the Parliament of Québec to preserve the principle of parliamentary sovereignty with respect to the Act respecting the laicity of the State 53 An Act to enact the Act respecting protection against reprisals related to the disclosure of wrongdoings and to amend other legislative provisions.

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 février 2024:

Code des professions

Décret 87-2024 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des orthophonistes et des audiologistes Décret 88-2024 Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par des personnes autres que des sexologues et par des sexologues

Loi sur la pharmacie

Décret 89-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Décret 245-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 février 2024:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Décret 128-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats des organismes publics en matière de technologies de l'information

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 14, 2024:

Professional Code

OC 87-2024 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than speech therapists and audiologists OC 88-2024 Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than sexologists and by sexologists

Pharmacy Act

OC 89-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications

Health Insurance Act

OC 245-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 21, 2024:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

OC 128-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contracting by public bodies in the field of information technologies

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 février 2024:

Loi concernant le transport rémunéré de personnes par automobile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le transport rémunéré de personnes par automobile

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 février 2024:

Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée

Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre

Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives

Règlement d'application de la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux

Règlement d'application de certaines dispositions de la Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 14, 2024:

Act respecting remunerated passenger transportation by automobile

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting remunerated passenger transportation by automobile

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 21, 2024:

Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services

Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply

Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions

Regulation under the Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services

Building Act

Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Act respecting health and social services information

Regulation respecting the application of certain provisions of the Act respecting health and social services information

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 février 2024:

Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit

Loi sur les assureurs

Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers

Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2024-01 Règlement sur le traitement des plaintes et le règlement des différends dans le secteur financier — Arrêté numéro 2024-01 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 14, 2024:

Credit Assessment Agents Act

Insurers Act

Act respecting financial services cooperatives

Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

Derivatives Act

Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act

Securities Act

MO 2024-01 Regulation respecting complaint processing and dispute resolution in the financial sector — Ministerial Order 2024-01 of the Minister of Finance

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 février 2024:

Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et visant la protection des enfants nés à la suite d'une agression sexuelle et des personnes victimes de cette agression ainsi que les droits des mères porteuses et des enfants issus d'un projet de grossesse pour autrui, SQ 2023, c 13

Que soit fixée au 6 mars 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur de l'article 21 de la Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et visant la protection des enfants nés à la suite d'une agression sexuelle et des personnes victimes de cette agression ainsi que les droits des mères porteuses et des enfants issus d'un projet de grossesse pour autrui (2023, chapitre 13) en ce qu'il édicte le premier alinéa de l'article 542.1 du Code civil, dans la mesure où il concerne le pouvoir du gouvernement de déterminer par règlement les renseignements concernant le profil du tiers qui a contribué à la procréation d'une personne issue d'une procréation impliquant la contribution d'un tiers prévu à ce premier alinéa de l'article 542.1. (Décret 105-2024)

Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives, SQ 2023, c 10

Que soit fixée au 1er février 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 52 de la Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives (2023, chapitre 10) (Décret 116-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 14, 2024:

Act to reform family law with regard to filiation and to protect children born as a result of sexual assault and the victims of that assault as well as the rights of surrogates and of children born of a surrogacy project, SQ 2023, c 13

6 March 2024 be set as the date of coming into force of section 21 of the Act to reform family law with regard to filiation and to protect children born as a result of sexual assault and the victims of that assault as well as the rights of surrogates and of children born of a surrogacy project (2023, chapter 13) insofar as it enacts the first paragraph of article 542.1 of the Civil Code, to the extent that it concerns the power of the Government to determine, by regulation, the information concerning the profile of the third person who contributed to the procreation of a person born of procreation involving the contribution of a third person provided for in the first paragraph of article 542.1 of the Code. (OC 105-2024)

Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions, SQ 2023, c 10

1 February 2024 be set as the date of coming into force of the provisions of section 52 of the Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions (2023, chapter 10). (OC 116-2024)

Sanctions

14 février 2024

Loi nº 204, Loi concernant la Ville de Longueuil

21 février 2024

Loi nº 31, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives en matière d'habitation — Chapitre nº 2

Assents

February 14, 2024

Bill 204, An Act respecting Ville de Longueuil

February 21, 2024

Bill 31, An Act to amend various legislative provisions with respect to housing — Chapter No. 2

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 2, 2024:

The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Act

Sask Reg 3/2024 The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Amendment Regulations, 2024

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 16, 2024:

The Saskatchewan Employment Act

RRS c S‑15.1 Reg 14 The Radiation Health and Safety Regulations, 2024

The Provincial Court Act, 1998

Sask Reg 5/2024 The Provincial Court Compensation Amendment Regulations, 2024

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 16, 2024:

The Social Workers Act

The Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers — Regulatory By-Laws

Yukon / Yukon