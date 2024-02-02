Legislation for the period 01/11 to 01/24
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 13, 2024:
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
- Notice of intent to amend the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication after assessment of 15 substances in the Substituted Phenols Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 20, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. DGSO-001-24 — Decision on the Spectrum Licence Renewal Process for Wireless Communication Services (WCS) Licences
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 20, 2024:
- Credit Suisse AG, Toronto Branch — Release of assets
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 13, 2024:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States
- Furry Creek Power Ltd.
- MC Hydro Holding Corp.
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 20, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 100306182RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-016
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 13, 2024:
Copyright Board
- Television Retransmission Tariff (2014-2018)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2024:
Conflicts of Interest Act
|Alta Reg 153/2023
|Members' Gifts and Benefits Regulation
Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act
|Alta Reg 151/2023
|Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation
Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 150/2023
|Automobile Insurance Premiums Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 16, 2024:
Water Sustainability Act
|BC Reg 1/2024
|Enacts Administrative Penalties (Water Sustainability Act) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 23, 2024:
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|BC Reg 4/2024
|Schedules of Act amended
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Mines and Minerals Act
|Man Reg 3/2024
|Lands Withdrawn from Prospecting Orders, amendment
The Court of King's Bench Act
|Man Reg 4/2024
|Court of King's Bench Rules, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 24, 2024:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
- Notice And Request for Comments — Publication for comment of proposed Financial and Consumer Services Commission ("Commission") Rule TPA-001 General and Rule TPA-002 Fees (the "Proposed Rules") under the Financial Advisors and Financial Planners Title Protection Act.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Credit Union Act, 2009
|NLR 2/24
|Credit Union Regulations, 2009 (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 12, 2024:
Electricity Act
|NS Reg 250/2023
|Prescribed Energy-Storage Projects Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 249/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 251/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Endangered Species Act, 2007
|O Reg 6/24
|Limitations on Section 9 Prohibitions
|O Reg 7/24
|Habitat, amending O Reg 832/21
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
At Your Service Act, 2022
January 12, 2024
Consultation on a proposed Regulation under the At Your Service Act, 2022 — Comments by February 12, 2024
Building Code Act, 1992
January 12, 2024
Consultation on proposed Building Code amendments to expand provisions of Encapsulated Mass Timber Construction — Comments by February 16, 2024
Construction Act
January 16, 2024
Proposed New Surety Bonding Requirements for Large Non-P3 Infrastructure Projects — Comments by March 1, 2024
Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act
January 17, 2024
Additional proposed regulatory changes related to the Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023 — Comments by February 16, 2024
Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program
January 24, 2024
Consultation on Employer Requirements and Experience with the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program — Comments by February 23, 2024
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 janvier 2024:
Loi sur les décrets de convention collective
- Décret modifiant le Décret sur l'industrie des services automobiles des régions d'Arthabaska, Granby, Sherbrooke et Thetford Mines
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 17, 2024:
Act respecting collective agreement decrees
- Decree to amend the Decree respecting the automotive services industry in the Arthabaska, Granby, Sherbrooke and Thetford Mines regions
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 19, 2024:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Pre-judgment Interest Act
- The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2024:
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2023/157
|Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Proposed ATAC Road and Buffer) (2023)
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2023/158
|Order amending the Prohibition of Entry on Certain Lands (City of Dawson) Order (2023)
Yukon Government Carbon Price Rebate Act
|YOIC 2023/159
|Second Regulation to Amend the Carbon Price Rebate General Regulation (2023)
