Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 13, 2024:

Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

Notice of intent to amend the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication after assessment of 15 substances in the Substituted Phenols Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 20, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. DGSO-001-24 — Decision on the Spectrum Licence Renewal Process for Wireless Communication Services (WCS) Licences

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 20, 2024:

Credit Suisse AG, Toronto Branch — Release of assets

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 13, 2024:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States Furry Creek Power Ltd. MC Hydro Holding Corp.



Canada Gazette, Part I, January 20, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 100306182RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-016

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 13, 2024:

Copyright Board

Television Retransmission Tariff (2014-2018)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2024:

Conflicts of Interest Act

Alta Reg 153/2023 Members' Gifts and Benefits Regulation



Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act

Alta Reg 151/2023 Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation



Insurance Act

Alta Reg 150/2023 Automobile Insurance Premiums Amendment Regulation



British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 16, 2024:

Water Sustainability Act

BC Reg 1/2024 Enacts Administrative Penalties (Water Sustainability Act) Regulation



British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 23, 2024:

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

BC Reg 4/2024 Schedules of Act amended



Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Mines and Minerals Act

Man Reg 3/2024 Lands Withdrawn from Prospecting Orders, amendment



The Court of King's Bench Act

Man Reg 4/2024 Court of King's Bench Rules, amendment



New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 24, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice And Request for Comments — Publication for comment of proposed Financial and Consumer Services Commission ("Commission") Rule TPA-001 General and Rule TPA-002 Fees (the "Proposed Rules") under the Financial Advisors and Financial Planners Title Protection Act.

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Credit Union Act, 2009

NLR 2/24 Credit Union Regulations, 2009 (Amendment)



Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 12, 2024:

Electricity Act

NS Reg 250/2023 Prescribed Energy-Storage Projects Regulations



Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 249/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 251/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)



Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Endangered Species Act, 2007

O Reg 6/24 Limitations on Section 9 Prohibitions O Reg 7/24 Habitat, amending O Reg 832/21



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

At Your Service Act, 2022

January 12, 2024

Consultation on a proposed Regulation under the At Your Service Act, 2022 — Comments by February 12, 2024

Building Code Act, 1992

January 12, 2024

Consultation on proposed Building Code amendments to expand provisions of Encapsulated Mass Timber Construction — Comments by February 16, 2024

Construction Act

January 16, 2024

Proposed New Surety Bonding Requirements for Large Non-P3 Infrastructure Projects — Comments by March 1, 2024

Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act

January 17, 2024

Additional proposed regulatory changes related to the Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023 — Comments by February 16, 2024

Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program

January 24, 2024

Consultation on Employer Requirements and Experience with the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program — Comments by February 23, 2024

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 janvier 2024:

Loi sur les décrets de convention collective

Décret modifiant le Décret sur l'industrie des services automobiles des régions d'Arthabaska, Granby, Sherbrooke et Thetford Mines

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 17, 2024:

Act respecting collective agreement decrees

Decree to amend the Decree respecting the automotive services industry in the Arthabaska, Granby, Sherbrooke and Thetford Mines regions

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 19, 2024:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Pre-judgment Interest Act

The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2024:

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2023/157 Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Proposed ATAC Road and Buffer) (2023)



Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2023/158 Order amending the Prohibition of Entry on Certain Lands (City of Dawson) Order (2023)



Yukon Government Carbon Price Rebate Act

YOIC 2023/159 Second Regulation to Amend the Carbon Price Rebate General Regulation (2023)



