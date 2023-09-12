Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 30, 2023:

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-184

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 2, 2023:

Online News Act

  • Regulations Respecting the Application of the Online News Act, the Duty to Notify and the Request for Exemptions

Aeronautics Act

  • Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (RPAS – Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight and Other Operations) [Erratum]

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 26, 2023:

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

  • Notice of intent to control 2-methyl-AP-237 and related substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 26, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-007

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 2, 2023:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — AlbertaEx, L.P.

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-008
  • Determination — Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation
  • Expiry review of order — Carbon steel welded pipe
  • Inquiry — Marine construction services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Notices of consultation
  • Orders

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2023:

Alberta Utilities Commission Act

Alta Reg 108/2023

Generation Approvals Pause Regulation


Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 106/2023

Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation


Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, August 31, 2023:

Alberta Securities Commission

  • Amendments to National Instrument 14-101 Definitions
  • Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rule 15-501 Rules of Practice and Procedure for Commission Proceedings
  • Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
  • Amendments to National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information
  • Amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions
  • Amendments to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues
  • Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
  • Amendments to National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 22, 2023:

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 201/2023

Amends BC Regs
186/2017 — Spill Contingency Planning Regulation
187/2017 — Spill Reporting Regulation


British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 29, 2023:

Geothermal Resources Act

BC Reg 202/2023

Amends BC Reg 79/2017 — Geothermal Operations Regulation


Oil and Gas Activities Act

BC Reg 202/2023

Amends BC Regs
112/2019 — Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation
282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation
217/2017 — Emergency Management Regulation
8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation
280/2010 — Geophysical Exploration Regulation
146/2014 — Liquefied Natural Gas Facility Regulation
48/2021 — Oil and Gas Processing Facility Regulation
56/2013 — Oil and Gas Road Regulation
281/2010 — Pipeline Regulation
50/2021 — Requirements for Consultation and Notification Regulation
181/2022 — Security Management Regulation
199/2011 — Service Regulation


Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 203/2023

Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation

BC Reg 204/2023

Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation


Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Accessibility for Manitobans Act

Man Reg 120/2023

Designated Public Sector Bodies Regulation, amendment

Man Reg 121/2023

Customer Service Standard Regulation, amendment

Man Reg 122/2023

Accessible Employment Standard Regulation, amendment

Man Reg 123/2023

Accessible Information and Communication Standard Regulation, amendment


The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act

Man Reg 117/2023

General Regulation

Man Reg 135/2023

Licensing and Appeals Regulation, amendment

Man Reg 136/2023

Liquor Licensing Regulation, amendment


The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Act

Man Reg 128/2023

Specialty Wine Stores Regulation, amendment


The Mortgage Brokers Act

Man Reg 116/2023

Mortgage Brokers Regulation, amendment


The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 118/2023

Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment


Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act, SM 2023, c 6

  • Act in force September 1, 2023 (OIC 266/2023)

The Off-Road Trails Safety and Maintenance Act, SM 2023, c 7

  • Act, except section 2, clauses 6(a) and 7(1)(a) and section 9, in force November 1, 2023
  • Section 2, clauses 6(a) and 7(1)(a) and section 9 in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 282/2023)

The Private Vocational Institutions Act, SM 2019, c 10

  • Act in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 276/2023)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 307/23

Rules of the Ontario Court (Provincial Division) in Provincial Offences Proceedings, amending Reg 200 of RRO 1990


Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

O Reg 308/23

General, amending O Reg 45/22


Taxation Act, 2007

O Reg 306/23

General, amending O Reg 37/09


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Electricity Act, 1998

August 28, 2023
Reviewing the regulatory framework for appointments to the Independent Electricity System Operator's board of directors — Comments by September 27, 2023

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

August 31, 2023
Exploring changes to streamline the permit-by-rule framework — Comments by October 30, 2023

August 31, 2023
Streamlining environmental permissions for stormwater management under the Environmental Activity and Sector Registry (EASR) — Comments by October 30, 2023

August 31, 2023
Streamlining permissions for water takings for construction site dewatering activities and foundation drains — Comments by October 30, 2023

August 31, 2023
Streamlining environmental permissions for waste management systems under the Environmental Activity and Sector Registry — Comments by October 30, 2023

Greenbelt Act, 2005

September 5, 2023
Proposal to return lands to the Greenbelt (Amendment to Greenbelt Boundary Regulation O Reg 59/05) — Comments by October 20, 2023

Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, RSO 1990, c P.12

September 1, 2023
Proposed regulatory provisions for 'special projects' using wells to test or demonstrate new and innovative activities, including carbon storage, and to remove well security caps and exemptions for all types of wells under this legislation going forward — Comments by October 16, 2023

Pension Benefits Act

September 1, 2023
A Permanent Framework for Target Benefits — Comments by October 17, 2023

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9

  • Schedule 15, section 1, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force September 15, 2023 (OIC 1240/2023)

Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12

  • Schedule 6, subsections 4(1), (3), 5(6), 8(2), 10(1), (9), 11(1), 13, which amend the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, 2019, in force October 1, 2023 (OIC 1238/2023)

Supporting Recovery and Competitiveness Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 25

  • The following provisions in force September 1, 2023 (OIC 1239/2023)
    • Schedule 21, sections 4-16, 18(3)-(6), 19-20, which amend the Ontario Works Act, 1997
    • Schedule 21, section 21, which amends the Social Assistance Reform Act, 1997
    • Schedule 21, section 23, which amends the District Social Services Administration Boards Act
    • Schedule 21, section 24, which amends the Insurance Act
    • Schedule 21, section 25, which amends the Ontario Disability Support Program Act, 1997

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 2, 2023:

Interpretation Act
Provincial Court Act

EC2023-724

Youth Justice Regulations, revocation


Justice of the Peace Act

EC2023-725

Regulations, amendment


Renewable Energy Act

EC2023-735

Development Permit Regulations, amendment

EC2023-736

Renewable Energy Designated Areas Regulations, amendment


Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective

Décret 1365-2023

Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles et d'autres dispositions réglementaires


Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
Loi sur le ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs

Décret 1366-2023

Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en Suvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants


Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 1368-2023

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la compensation pour les services municipaux fournis en vue d'assurer la récupération et la valorisation de matières résiduelles


Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 1369-2023

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises


Charte de la langue française

Décret.1376-2023

Règlement autorisant le ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur, de la Recherche, de la Science et de la Technologie à déroger à l'application de l'article 88.0.17 de la Charte de la langue française


Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 septembre 2023:

Code des professions

Décret 1342-2023

Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des criminologues


Loi sur la pharmacie
Loi sur les médecins vétérinaires

Décret 1343-2023

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments


Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection

OC 1365-2023

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials and other regulatory provisions


Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
Act respecting the Ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs

OC 1366-2023

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers

Environment Quality Act

OC 1368-2023

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting compensation for municipal services provided to recover and reclaim residual materials


Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 1369-2023

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises


Charter of the French language

OC 1376-2023

Regulation to authorize the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology to make an exception to the application of section 88.0.17 of the Charter of the French language


Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 6, 2023:

Professional Code

OC 1342-2023

Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than criminologists


Pharmacy Act
Veterinary Surgeons Act

OC 1343-2023

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications


Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:

Loi sur l'administration financière

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les emprunts effectués par un organisme

Code des professions

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 septembre 2023:

Loi sur les mines
Loi visant principalement à renforcer l'application des lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages, à assurer une gestion responsable des pesticides et à mettre en Suvre certaines mesures du Plan pour une économie verte 2030 concernant les véhicules zéro émission

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les substances minérales autres que le pétrole, le gaz naturel et la saumure

Code des professions

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées en perfusion clinique
  • Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des orthophonistes et des audiologistes

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:

Financial Administration Act

  • Regulation amending Regulation respecting borrowings made by a body

Professional Code

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 6, 2023:

Mining Act
Act mainly to reinforce the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation, to ensure the responsible management of pesticides and to implement certain measures of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy concerning zero emission vehicles

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mineral substances other than petroleum, natural gas and brine

Professional Code

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a clinical perfusionist
  • Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than speech therapists and audiologists

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:

Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers

AM 2023-12

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire de la Chambre de l'assurance de dommages — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2023-12 du ministre des Finances


Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:

Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services

MO 2023-12

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the compulsory professional development of the Chambre de l'assurance de dommages — Order number D-9.2-2023-12 of the Minister of Finance


Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:

Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective, SQ 2021, c 5

  • Article 22 en vigueur au 30 août 2023
  • Article 13 en vigueur au 1er novembre 2023 (Décret 1364-2023)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:

Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection, SQ 2021, c 5

  • Section 22 in force August 30, 2023
  • Section 13 in force November 1, 2023 (OC 1364-2023)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 1, 2023:

The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013

Sask Reg 81/2023

The Workers' Compensation Miscellaneous Amendment Regulations, 2023


Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Education Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 23

  • Act in force August 31, 2023 (OC 414/2023)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 25, 2023:

The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act

  • Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 1, 2023:

The Dental Disciplines Act

  • Saskatchewan Dental Assistants' Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

  • Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Paramedics Act

  • Saskatchewan College of Paramedics — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Psychologists Act, 1997

  • Saskatchewan College of Psychologists — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

