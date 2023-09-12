Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser

In This Issue



Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 30, 2023:

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-184 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 2, 2023:

Online News Act

Regulations Respecting the Application of the Online News Act, the Duty to Notify and the Request for Exemptions

Aeronautics Act

Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (RPAS – Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight and Other Operations) [Erratum]

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 26, 2023:

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Notice of intent to control 2-methyl-AP-237 and related substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 26, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-007

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 2, 2023:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — AlbertaEx, L.P.

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-008

Determination — Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation

Expiry review of order — Carbon steel welded pipe

Inquiry — Marine construction services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Orders

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2023:

Alberta Utilities Commission Act

Alta Reg 108/2023 Generation Approvals Pause Regulation



Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 106/2023 Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation



Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, August 31, 2023:

Alberta Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 14-101 Definitions

Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rule 15-501 Rules of Practice and Procedure for Commission Proceedings

Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations

Amendments to National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information

Amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions

Amendments to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds

Amendments to National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 22, 2023:

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 201/2023 Amends BC Regs

186/2017 — Spill Contingency Planning Regulation

187/2017 — Spill Reporting Regulation



British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 29, 2023:

Geothermal Resources Act

BC Reg 202/2023 Amends BC Reg 79/2017 — Geothermal Operations Regulation



Oil and Gas Activities Act

BC Reg 202/2023 Amends BC Regs

112/2019 — Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation

282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation

217/2017 — Emergency Management Regulation

8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation

280/2010 — Geophysical Exploration Regulation

146/2014 — Liquefied Natural Gas Facility Regulation

48/2021 — Oil and Gas Processing Facility Regulation

56/2013 — Oil and Gas Road Regulation

281/2010 — Pipeline Regulation

50/2021 — Requirements for Consultation and Notification Regulation

181/2022 — Security Management Regulation

199/2011 — Service Regulation



Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 203/2023 Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation BC Reg 204/2023 Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation



Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Accessibility for Manitobans Act

Man Reg 120/2023 Designated Public Sector Bodies Regulation, amendment Man Reg 121/2023 Customer Service Standard Regulation, amendment Man Reg 122/2023 Accessible Employment Standard Regulation, amendment Man Reg 123/2023 Accessible Information and Communication Standard Regulation, amendment



The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act

Man Reg 117/2023 General Regulation Man Reg 135/2023 Licensing and Appeals Regulation, amendment Man Reg 136/2023 Liquor Licensing Regulation, amendment



The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Act

Man Reg 128/2023 Specialty Wine Stores Regulation, amendment



The Mortgage Brokers Act

Man Reg 116/2023 Mortgage Brokers Regulation, amendment



The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 118/2023 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment



Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act, SM 2023, c 6

Act in force September 1, 2023 (OIC 266/2023)

The Off-Road Trails Safety and Maintenance Act, SM 2023, c 7

Act, except section 2, clauses 6(a) and 7(1)(a) and section 9, in force November 1, 2023

Section 2, clauses 6(a) and 7(1)(a) and section 9 in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 282/2023)

The Private Vocational Institutions Act, SM 2019, c 10

Act in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 276/2023)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 307/23 Rules of the Ontario Court (Provincial Division) in Provincial Offences Proceedings, amending Reg 200 of RRO 1990



Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

O Reg 308/23 General, amending O Reg 45/22



Taxation Act, 2007

O Reg 306/23 General, amending O Reg 37/09



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Electricity Act, 1998

August 28, 2023

Reviewing the regulatory framework for appointments to the Independent Electricity System Operator's board of directors — Comments by September 27, 2023

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

August 31, 2023

Exploring changes to streamline the permit-by-rule framework — Comments by October 30, 2023

August 31, 2023

Streamlining environmental permissions for stormwater management under the Environmental Activity and Sector Registry (EASR) — Comments by October 30, 2023

August 31, 2023

Streamlining permissions for water takings for construction site dewatering activities and foundation drains — Comments by October 30, 2023

August 31, 2023

Streamlining environmental permissions for waste management systems under the Environmental Activity and Sector Registry — Comments by October 30, 2023

Greenbelt Act, 2005

September 5, 2023

Proposal to return lands to the Greenbelt (Amendment to Greenbelt Boundary Regulation O Reg 59/05) — Comments by October 20, 2023

Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, RSO 1990, c P.12

September 1, 2023

Proposed regulatory provisions for 'special projects' using wells to test or demonstrate new and innovative activities, including carbon storage, and to remove well security caps and exemptions for all types of wells under this legislation going forward — Comments by October 16, 2023

Pension Benefits Act

September 1, 2023

A Permanent Framework for Target Benefits — Comments by October 17, 2023

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9

Schedule 15, section 1, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force September 15, 2023 (OIC 1240/2023)

Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12

Schedule 6, subsections 4(1), (3), 5(6), 8(2), 10(1), (9), 11(1), 13, which amend the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, 2019, in force October 1, 2023 (OIC 1238/2023)

Supporting Recovery and Competitiveness Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 25

The following provisions in force September 1, 2023 (OIC 1239/2023)

Schedule 21, sections 4-16, 18(3)-(6), 19-20, which amend the Ontario Works Act, 1997 Schedule 21, section 21, which amends the Social Assistance Reform Act, 1997 Schedule 21, section 23, which amends the District Social Services Administration Boards Act Schedule 21, section 24, which amends the Insurance Act Schedule 21, section 25, which amends the Ontario Disability Support Program Act, 1997



Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 2, 2023:

Interpretation Act

Provincial Court Act

EC2023-724 Youth Justice Regulations, revocation



Justice of the Peace Act

EC2023-725 Regulations, amendment



Renewable Energy Act

EC2023-735 Development Permit Regulations, amendment EC2023-736 Renewable Energy Designated Areas Regulations, amendment



Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective

Décret 1365-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles et d'autres dispositions réglementaires



Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Loi sur le ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs

Décret 1366-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en Suvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants



Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 1368-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la compensation pour les services municipaux fournis en vue d'assurer la récupération et la valorisation de matières résiduelles



Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 1369-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises



Charte de la langue française

Décret.1376-2023 Règlement autorisant le ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur, de la Recherche, de la Science et de la Technologie à déroger à l'application de l'article 88.0.17 de la Charte de la langue française



Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 septembre 2023:

Code des professions

Décret 1342-2023 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des criminologues



Loi sur la pharmacie

Loi sur les médecins vétérinaires

Décret 1343-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments



Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection

OC 1365-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials and other regulatory provisions



Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Act respecting the Ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs

OC 1366-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers

Environment Quality Act

OC 1368-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting compensation for municipal services provided to recover and reclaim residual materials



Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 1369-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises



Charter of the French language

OC 1376-2023 Regulation to authorize the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology to make an exception to the application of section 88.0.17 of the Charter of the French language



Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 6, 2023:

Professional Code

OC 1342-2023 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than criminologists



Pharmacy Act

Veterinary Surgeons Act

OC 1343-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications



Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:

Loi sur l'administration financière

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les emprunts effectués par un organisme

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 septembre 2023:

Loi sur les mines

Loi visant principalement à renforcer l'application des lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages, à assurer une gestion responsable des pesticides et à mettre en Suvre certaines mesures du Plan pour une économie verte 2030 concernant les véhicules zéro émission

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les substances minérales autres que le pétrole, le gaz naturel et la saumure

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées en perfusion clinique

Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des orthophonistes et des audiologistes

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:

Financial Administration Act

Regulation amending Regulation respecting borrowings made by a body

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 6, 2023:

Mining Act

Act mainly to reinforce the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation, to ensure the responsible management of pesticides and to implement certain measures of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy concerning zero emission vehicles

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mineral substances other than petroleum, natural gas and brine

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a clinical perfusionist

Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than speech therapists and audiologists

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:

Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers

AM 2023-12 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire de la Chambre de l'assurance de dommages — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2023-12 du ministre des Finances



Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:

Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services

MO 2023-12 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the compulsory professional development of the Chambre de l'assurance de dommages — Order number D-9.2-2023-12 of the Minister of Finance



Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:

Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective, SQ 2021, c 5

Article 22 en vigueur au 30 août 2023

Article 13 en vigueur au 1er novembre 2023 (Décret 1364-2023)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:

Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection, SQ 2021, c 5

Section 22 in force August 30, 2023

Section 13 in force November 1, 2023 (OC 1364-2023)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 1, 2023:

The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013

Sask Reg 81/2023 The Workers' Compensation Miscellaneous Amendment Regulations, 2023



Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Education Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 23

Act in force August 31, 2023 (OC 414/2023)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 25, 2023:

The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act

Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 1, 2023:

The Dental Disciplines Act

Saskatchewan Dental Assistants' Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Paramedics Act

Saskatchewan College of Paramedics — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Psychologists Act, 1997

Saskatchewan College of Psychologists — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

