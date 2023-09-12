Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, August 30, 2023:
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2023-184
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 2, 2023:
Online News Act
- Regulations Respecting the Application of the Online News Act, the Duty to Notify and the Request for Exemptions
Aeronautics Act
- Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (RPAS – Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight and Other Operations) [Erratum]
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 26, 2023:
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Notice of intent to control 2-methyl-AP-237 and related substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 26, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-007
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 2, 2023:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — AlbertaEx, L.P.
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-008
- Determination — Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation
- Expiry review of order — Carbon steel welded pipe
- Inquiry — Marine construction services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Orders
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2023:
Alberta Utilities Commission Act
|
Alta Reg 108/2023
|
Generation Approvals Pause Regulation
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|
Alta Reg 106/2023
|
Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, August 31, 2023:
Alberta Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 14-101 Definitions
- Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rule 15-501 Rules of Practice and Procedure for Commission Proceedings
- Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
- Amendments to National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information
- Amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions
- Amendments to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
- Amendments to National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 22, 2023:
Environmental Management Act
|
BC Reg 201/2023
|
Amends BC Regs
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 29, 2023:
Geothermal Resources Act
|
BC Reg 202/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 79/2017 — Geothermal Operations Regulation
Oil and Gas Activities Act
|
BC Reg 202/2023
|
Amends BC Regs
Workers Compensation Act
|
BC Reg 203/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
|
BC Reg 204/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Accessibility for Manitobans Act
|
Man Reg 120/2023
|
Designated Public Sector Bodies Regulation, amendment
|
Man Reg 121/2023
|
Customer Service Standard Regulation, amendment
|
Man Reg 122/2023
|
Accessible Employment Standard Regulation, amendment
|
Man Reg 123/2023
|
Accessible Information and Communication Standard Regulation, amendment
The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act
|
Man Reg 117/2023
|
General Regulation
|
Man Reg 135/2023
|
Licensing and Appeals Regulation, amendment
|
Man Reg 136/2023
|
Liquor Licensing Regulation, amendment
The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Act
|
Man Reg 128/2023
|
Specialty Wine Stores Regulation, amendment
The Mortgage Brokers Act
|
Man Reg 116/2023
|
Mortgage Brokers Regulation, amendment
The Provincial Offences Act
|
Man Reg 118/2023
|
Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act, SM 2023, c 6
- Act in force September 1, 2023 (OIC 266/2023)
The Off-Road Trails Safety and Maintenance Act, SM 2023, c 7
- Act, except section 2, clauses 6(a) and 7(1)(a) and section 9, in force November 1, 2023
- Section 2, clauses 6(a) and 7(1)(a) and section 9 in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 282/2023)
The Private Vocational Institutions Act, SM 2019, c 10
- Act in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 276/2023)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Courts of Justice Act
|
O Reg 307/23
|
Rules of the Ontario Court (Provincial Division) in Provincial Offences Proceedings, amending Reg 200 of RRO 1990
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act
|
O Reg 308/23
|
General, amending O Reg 45/22
Taxation Act, 2007
|
O Reg 306/23
|
General, amending O Reg 37/09
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Electricity Act, 1998
August 28, 2023
Reviewing the regulatory framework for appointments to the Independent Electricity System Operator's board of directors — Comments by September 27, 2023
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
August 31, 2023
Exploring changes to streamline the permit-by-rule framework — Comments by October 30, 2023
August 31, 2023
Streamlining environmental permissions for stormwater management under the Environmental Activity and Sector Registry (EASR) — Comments by October 30, 2023
August 31, 2023
Streamlining permissions for water takings for construction site dewatering activities and foundation drains — Comments by October 30, 2023
August 31, 2023
Streamlining environmental permissions for waste management systems under the Environmental Activity and Sector Registry — Comments by October 30, 2023
Greenbelt Act, 2005
September 5, 2023
Proposal to return lands to the Greenbelt (Amendment to Greenbelt Boundary Regulation O Reg 59/05) — Comments by October 20, 2023
Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, RSO 1990, c P.12
September 1, 2023
Proposed regulatory provisions for 'special projects' using wells to test or demonstrate new and innovative activities, including carbon storage, and to remove well security caps and exemptions for all types of wells under this legislation going forward — Comments by October 16, 2023
Pension Benefits Act
September 1, 2023
A Permanent Framework for Target Benefits — Comments by October 17, 2023
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9
- Schedule 15, section 1, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force September 15, 2023 (OIC 1240/2023)
Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12
- Schedule 6, subsections 4(1), (3), 5(6), 8(2), 10(1), (9), 11(1), 13, which amend the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, 2019, in force October 1, 2023 (OIC 1238/2023)
Supporting Recovery and Competitiveness Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 25
- The following provisions in force September 1, 2023 (OIC 1239/2023)
-
- Schedule 21, sections 4-16, 18(3)-(6), 19-20, which amend the Ontario Works Act, 1997
- Schedule 21, section 21, which amends the Social Assistance Reform Act, 1997
- Schedule 21, section 23, which amends the District Social Services Administration Boards Act
- Schedule 21, section 24, which amends the Insurance Act
- Schedule 21, section 25, which amends the Ontario Disability Support Program Act, 1997
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 2, 2023:
Interpretation Act
Provincial Court Act
|
EC2023-724
|
Youth Justice Regulations, revocation
Justice of the Peace Act
|
EC2023-725
|
Regulations, amendment
Renewable Energy Act
|
EC2023-735
|
Development Permit Regulations, amendment
|
EC2023-736
|
Renewable Energy Designated Areas Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective
|
Décret 1365-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles et d'autres dispositions réglementaires
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
Loi sur le ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs
|
Décret 1366-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en Suvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|
Décret 1368-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la compensation pour les services municipaux fournis en vue d'assurer la récupération et la valorisation de matières résiduelles
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|
Décret 1369-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises
Charte de la langue française
|
Décret.1376-2023
|
Règlement autorisant le ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur, de la Recherche, de la Science et de la Technologie à déroger à l'application de l'article 88.0.17 de la Charte de la langue française
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 septembre 2023:
Code des professions
|
Décret 1342-2023
|
Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des criminologues
Loi sur la pharmacie
Loi sur les médecins vétérinaires
|
Décret 1343-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:
Environment Quality
Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection
|
OC 1365-2023
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials and other regulatory provisions
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
Act respecting the Ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs
|
OC 1366-2023
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers
Environment Quality Act
|
OC 1368-2023
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting compensation for municipal services provided to recover and reclaim residual materials
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|
OC 1369-2023
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises
Charter of the French language
|
OC 1376-2023
|
Regulation to authorize the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology to make an exception to the application of section 88.0.17 of the Charter of the French language
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 6, 2023:
Professional Code
|
OC 1342-2023
|
Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than criminologists
Pharmacy Act
Veterinary Surgeons Act
|
OC 1343-2023
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:
Loi sur l'administration financière
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les emprunts effectués par un organisme
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 septembre 2023:
Loi sur les mines
Loi visant principalement à renforcer l'application des lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages, à assurer une gestion responsable des pesticides et à mettre en Suvre certaines mesures du Plan pour une économie verte 2030 concernant les véhicules zéro émission
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les substances minérales autres que le pétrole, le gaz naturel et la saumure
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées en perfusion clinique
- Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des orthophonistes et des audiologistes
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:
Financial Administration Act
- Regulation amending Regulation respecting borrowings made by a body
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 6, 2023:
Mining Act
Act mainly to reinforce the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation, to ensure the responsible management of pesticides and to implement certain measures of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy concerning zero emission vehicles
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mineral substances other than petroleum, natural gas and brine
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a clinical perfusionist
- Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than speech therapists and audiologists
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:
Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers
|
AM 2023-12
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire de la Chambre de l'assurance de dommages — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2023-12 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:
Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services
|
MO 2023-12
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the compulsory professional development of the Chambre de l'assurance de dommages — Order number D-9.2-2023-12 of the Minister of Finance
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 août 2023:
Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective, SQ 2021, c 5
- Article 22 en vigueur au 30 août 2023
- Article 13 en vigueur au 1er novembre 2023 (Décret 1364-2023)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 30, 2023:
Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection, SQ 2021, c 5
- Section 22 in force August 30, 2023
- Section 13 in force November 1, 2023 (OC 1364-2023)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 1, 2023:
The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013
|
Sask Reg 81/2023
|
The Workers' Compensation Miscellaneous Amendment Regulations, 2023
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Education Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 23
- Act in force August 31, 2023 (OC 414/2023)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 25, 2023:
The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act
- Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 1, 2023:
The Dental Disciplines Act
- Saskatchewan Dental Assistants' Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Paramedics Act
- Saskatchewan College of Paramedics — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Psychologists Act, 1997
- Saskatchewan College of Psychologists — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
