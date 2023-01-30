Canada:
Extended Producer Responsibility And Single-Use Plastics Update
30 January 2023
Bennett Jones LLP
Venetia Whiting is moderating a panel at the OBA's Ontario
Legal Conference: Municipal, Planning & Environmental Law. The
session—entitled Extended Producer Responsibility and
Single-Use Plastics Update—will discuss single-use
plastics, blue box reform and related greenwashing risks.
Find out more about the conference here.
