Venetia Whiting is moderating a panel at the OBA's Ontario Legal Conference: Municipal, Planning & Environmental Law. The session—entitled Extended Producer Responsibility and Single-Use Plastics Update—will discuss single-use plastics, blue box reform and related greenwashing risks.

Find out more about the conference here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.