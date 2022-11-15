November 22, 2022 - 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Join a panel of our national Environmental group for a two-part conversation on environmental law developments, with specific updates relevant to Eastern and Western Canada. Both webinars will include a brief overview of the opposite jurisdiction.



Topics:

Standing before regulatory tribunals – how to obtain and challenge standing

B.C. and Alberta contaminated sites update

Federal, B.C. and Alberta enforcement update – recent investigative and penalty trends

Unfunded liabilities and security requirements for large projects

A brief overview of eastern Canadian developments

A brief Q&A session will follow each presentation.



Speakers:

When:

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

1 - 2:30 p.m. ET

Webinar



