Meet Natalie Mullins

Certified as a specialist in both Civil Litigation and Environmental Law by the Law Society of Ontario, Natalie Mullins brings to her clients not only an intimate understanding of the law but also the ability to navigate complex scientific matters related to contaminated lands disputes.

In the first video filmed back inside our Toronto office, Natalie shares her story of becoming an environmental litigator and the strong relationships she's developed with her clients through her practice. "My clients know they can rely on me to offer strategic and practical approaches to whatever issue they are facing. I put myself in their shoes to be their best advocate."

About the series

Gowling WLG's Toronto office is comprised of a diverse and highly experienced team that provides clients with insightful advice, valuable counsel and trusted representation across a variety of key industries, including energy, financial services, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, technology and life sciences.

In our "Influencers in Toronto" video series, you will meet a number of lawyers in the Toronto office who have helped their clients overcome a variety of complex legal obstacles. In addition, you will also have the chance to hear more about how these professionals began their careers, the challenges and opportunities they have experienced along the way, and the importance of building a relationship with their clients to become a "trusted adviser."

Get to know our Toronto team

Every month, a professional in one of our key practice groups will be interviewed by their colleague in a short video. We encourage you to follow us on LinkedIn, where you will get to know our Toronto team and learn about how they can help you succeed.

