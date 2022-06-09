ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Today's Chief Information Officers (CIO) are faced with new challenges as they work to implement the systems and processes required to identify, measure, track and report on the non-financial factors of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). CIOs sit at the intersection of their organization's ESG objectives and commitments, financial and securities reporting obligations, and legal compliance requirements (including, human rights, privacy, regulatory and securities laws). This requires a strategic and artful balance of complex and competing demands as CIOs transform their management information systems to meet the ESG commitments and aspirations of their organizations.

Our panel will review this rapidly evolving landscape, identify key foundations and pitfalls, and provide a framework for the CIO as they manage the legal and compliance issues arising from the transformation of their management information systems to meet the ESG challenge.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.