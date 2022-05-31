ARTICLE

This episode features a discussion involving Osler's Shuli Rodal, partner, Competition/Antitrust and Foreign Investment, and Isabelle Crew, associate, Litigation; Regulatory, Environmental, Indigenous and Land, regarding environmental green claims and the enforcement that can be taken against deceptive marketing practices. Companies making false statements or misrepresentations have been subjected to severe penalties by the Competition Bureau. Until more detailed guidance is provided, legal practitioners will have to rely on first principles and general experience with the Bureau to navigate the current landscape regarding green claims.

