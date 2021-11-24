November 30, 2021 - 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Join a panel of our national Environmental group for a two-part conversation on environmental law developments, with specific updates relevant to Eastern and Western Canada.



Topics

GHG regulation and emissions trading

Contaminated sites litigation (B.C. and Alberta)

Environmental assessments

Liability and abandonment programs for oil and gas wells

ESG and carbon disclosure

A brief overview of eastern Canadian developments

Speakers:

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

12 – 1:30 p.m. (ET)

Webinar



