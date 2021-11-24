Join a panel of our national Environmental group for a two-part
conversation on environmental law developments, with specific
updates relevant to Eastern and Western Canada.
A brief Q&A session will follow each presentation. Please click here for details on the Eastern session.
Topics
- GHG regulation and emissions trading
- Contaminated sites litigation (B.C. and Alberta)
- Environmental assessments
- Liability and abandonment programs for oil and gas wells
- ESG and carbon disclosure
- A brief overview of eastern Canadian developments
Speakers:
- Nicole Bakker, Associate, Calgary
- Dufferin Harper, Partner, Calgary
- Olga Kary, Partner, Calgary
- Terri-Lee Oleniuk, Partner, Calgary
- Lars Olthafer, Partner, Calgary
- Katie Slipp, Partner, Calgary
- Sam Adkins, Partner, Vancouver
- Tony Crossman, Partner, Vancouver
- Lana Finney, Partner, Toronto
- Jonathan Kahn, Partner, Toronto
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
12 – 1:30 p.m. (ET)
Webinar
Mandatory Continuing Education
Ontario
This program is eligible for up to 1 hour and 30 minutes of Substantive content.
Quebec
Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers – available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.
Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.
British Columbia
This program has been accredited for 1.5 CPD Credit Hours with The Law Society of British Columbia.
For permission to reprint articles, please contact the Blakes Marketing Department.
© 2020 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.