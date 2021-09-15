Canada:
A Watershed Decision: Supreme Court Rules That Compensation For Flooded Reserve Land Is Insufficient
15 September 2021
Willms & Shier Environmental Lawyers LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Supreme Court of Canada ("SCC") recently released
its decision in Southwind v Canada, 2021. In an
8-1 ruling, the SCC held that $30 million in compensation to the
Lac Seul First Nation ("LSFN") for the federal
government's flooding of its Reserve land was insufficient, and
ordered the case back to trial for re-assessment.
The decision was a majority decision with Justice Cote
dissenting. The case considers the application of the principles of
equitable compensation within the context of Canada's fiduciary
duty to Indigenous Peoples. In this case, the SCC established a
framework on how to equitably compensate Indigenous communities for
the unauthorized operation of hydroelectricity projects on Reserve
land without consent.
To read the full article, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Canada
Federal Plastics Ban
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
The Government of Canada took a major step towards finalizing its proposed ban on non-essential single-use plastics by the end of 2021. On May 12, 2021...
Environmental Law 2020
Lawson Lundell LLP
Lawson Lundell lawyers, Christine Kowbel, Cliff Proudfoot, QC, Brad Armstrong, QC, and Kinji Bourchier have written this year's Canada chapter for the Chambers Global Practice Guides' Environmental Law 2020 publication.
The Paris Agreement In The Canadian Context
Gowling WLG
Ministers from 196 nations gathered on Dec. 12, 2015 to celebrate the signing of the Paris Agreement — a welcomed sight after two weeks of intense negotiations during the United Nations Framework Convention...
Bill C-230–A Time For Change
Siskinds LLP
On February 26, 2020, Bill C-230, a private member's bill, was introduced by Nova Scotia MP Lenore Zann to seek environmental justice in Canada.