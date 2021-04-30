ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This engaging and timely webinar brings together a seasoned lawyer in environmental, regulatory and governance matters together with the co-author of the first annual comprehensive report on ESG Issues for Corporate Legal and Compliance Issues ( https://globalcounselleaders.com/esg-issues-for-corporate-legal-amp-compliance-leaders) to discuss what in-house counsel need to know in order to lead their organizations through the increasing requirements around environmental, social and governance standards.

Radha Curpen of Bennett Jones will provide an overview of the key components of an ESG strategy and the stages involved to get from needs assessment to risk mitigation and optimal practices. She will be joined by E. Leigh Dance who co-led the research behind the first ever comprehensive report on ESG issues for corporate counsel and compliance leaders that was released in December 2020 and includes perspectives from global legal and ESG leaders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.