POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Canada

Field Notes: Pesticide News In Canada—Part II Bennett Jones LLP Our Field Notes series is intended to provide a high-level overview of the emerging issues in the landscape of pesticides in Canada...

Matters To Follow In Environmental Law In Québec (2024) McMillan LLP Environmental law continues to make rapid progress. This bulletin discusses a few of the key developments to watch for in Quebec in 2024.

Consultation Opportunity Available: Right To A Healthy Environment Under CEPA MLT Aikins LLP On February 8, 2024, the Government of Canada announced that it is conducting a consultation to determine how the right to a healthy environment will be implemented.

Plan For The Ban: Canada's Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations Remain In Effect Pending The Federal Court Of Appeal Decision McMillan LLP On November 16, 2023, the Federal Court made a big statement through its ruling in Responsible Plastic Use Coalition v. Canada (Environment and Climate Change).

2024 ESG Disclosure Study Fasken Navigating the landscape of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations has never been more crucial for corporate entities. The demands from stakeholders can be intricate