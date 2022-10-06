ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: Future Series: Managing The Risks Of ESG Reporting And Compliance For In-House Counsel And Executives

With the rapidly evolving landscape of ESG, stakeholders are navigating the emerging legal and compliance issues that arise from the transformation of information management systems. Please join this webinar on the frameworks and key steps necessary to manage the risks of ESG reporting and compliance.

Our experts will discuss the following topics:

- the Importance of ESG & the Ability to Effectively Report on ESG Activities

- An Environment / Regulatory Point of View

- A Securities / Financial Point of View

- A Privacy Point of View – CPPA Changing the Game

- Next steps in Reporting Risks

