Corporate boards are facing high expectations when it comes to meeting ever-evolving ESG standards. Increased reporting and voluntary statements on ESG mean that companies are being held accountable, leading to new opportunities and new risk. As the range of perceived failures by companies keeps growing, so does the volume of litigation in the courts and at administrative tribunals. Companies are being held responsible for inconsistent material statements on ESG, inconsistent notification to shareholders, lack of or incomplete disclosure, and not meeting diversity and inclusion goals. Greenwashing and supply chain negligence are growing areas of concern.



Radha, Michael and Simon will provide an overview of how boards can manage the accelerated pace and scope of ESG litigation—through good governance, having good ESG programs, supporting promises by facts, being aware of D&O liability and other important areas.

