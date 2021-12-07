ARTICLE

The "E" in ESG is not all about carbon and climate change. Environmental management and performance can be measured and assessed across a wide range of issues and risks. Enhanced environmental performance creates both challenges and opportunities for producers, manufacturers, suppliers and retailers. Companies also have a multitude of perspectives and priorities when it comes to managing environmental risk—and need comprehensive, yet practical, ESG strategies and goals that address the unique circumstances of their business and origin of their products.

An international panel of speakers will provide an overview of how company management and boards can manage environmental risks by:

looking at the through-impacts of business activities from production, manufacturing and distribution to market

identifying global opportunities leveraging energy transition and diversification

setting environmental goals, assessing their progress and reporting on performance

