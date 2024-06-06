Hydro-Québec announced on May 30, 2024 its strategy for wind power development in the province of Québec. Titled "Wind power development strategy: Charting the course toward collective success", the strategy is part of the public utility's Action Plan 2035 — Towards a Decarbonized and Prosperous Québec.

Emphasizing the importance of wind power as a key component of Québec's energy transition, Hydro-Quebec intends on maintaining the current approach of issuing call for tenders for proposals from private developers in respect of smaller wind energy projects, and the utility would take on the responsibilities of planning, developing and operating large-scale wind energy projects of 1,000 MW and above in partnership with municipalities and First Nations. It aims to produce over 10,000 MW of new wind power capacity by 2035, by deploying 1,000 to 1,500 MW of new wind power generation per year.

Hydro-Quebec emphasized its aim to implement a coordinated planning process, driven by the goal of achieving collective success. It proposes to plan and determine strategic wind energy development zones, based on (i) wind power potential, (ii) the ability to add new capacity quickly, and (iii) community support. Hydro-Québec's central role in wind energy development would also involve a planned approach to transmission infrastructure improvement and expansion.

