Legislation for the period 04/11 to 04/24

Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-232 Health-Centred Approach to Substance Use Act S-273 Chignecto Isthmus Dykeland System Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, April 24, 2024:

Canada Small Business Financing Act

SOR/2024-64 Regulations Amending the Canada Small Business Financing Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Food and Drugs Act

Cannabis Act

SOR/2024-63 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning the Disclosure of Cosmetic Ingredients

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2024-57 Order 2024-66-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2024-58 Order 2024-87-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2024-56 Order 2024-112-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-60 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations SOR/2024-62 Special Economic Measures (Sudan) Permit Authorization Order SOR/2024-61 Special Economic Measures (Sudan) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 20, 2024:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations

Aeronautics Act

Vancouver International Airport Zoning Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 13, 2024:

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-001-24 — Release of RSS-287, Issue 3

Marine Liability Act

Ship-source Oil Pollution Fund

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 20, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to reporting of plastic resins and certain plastic products for the Federal Plastics Registry for 2024, 2025 and 2026

Notice with respect to the Guidelines for the Reduction of Dyes Released from Pulp and Paper Mills (Erratum)

Publication of final decision after assessment of 34 substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of final decision after assessment of select hydrocarbon-based substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Trust and Loan Companies Act

MD Private Trust Company and The Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 13, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 118791607RR0002]

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 20, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 135405132RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determination

Building construction management [EBC Inc.] Building construction management [St. Michaels Investment Group Canada Inc.]



Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Orders

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 19 Utilities Affordability Statutes Amendment Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2024:

Alberta Corporate Tax Act

Alta Reg 53/2024 Alberta Corporate Tax Amendment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 59/2024 Administrative Penalty (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Land Titles Act

Alta Reg 55/2024 Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation

Municipal Government Act

Alta Reg 54/2024 Planning Exemption Amendment Regulation

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 51/2024 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 52/2024 Alberta Energy Regulator Administration Fees Rules Amendment Regulation

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2024:

Alberta Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission Rule 46-503 Revocation of Purchase

Amendments to National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements

Amendments to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions

Amendments to National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions

Amendments to National Instrument 44-103 Post-Receipt Pricing

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 21 Legal Professions Act 22 Safe Access to Schools Act 23 Anti-Racism Act 24 Energy Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 25 Haida Nation Recognition Amendment Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 23, 2024:

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 87/2024 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act

BC Reg 85/2024 Amends BC Reg 268/2023 — Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation

Strata Property Act

BC Reg 88/2024 Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 23, 2024:

Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 2

Sections 1 to 4 in force April 22, 2024 (BC Reg 87/2024)

Municipal Affairs and Housing Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2020, SBC 2020, c 16

Sections 4 and 12 in force July 1, 2024 (BC Reg 88/2024)

Short-Term Rental Accommodations Ac, SBC 2023, c 32

Various provisions in force May 1, 2024 (BC Reg 85/2024)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 36 The Regulated Health Professions Amendment Act 209 The Provincial Court Amendment Act (Expanded Training for Judges and Judicial Justices of the Peace)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Reducing Red Tape and Improving Services Act, 2023, SM 2023, c 9

Section 5 in force May 1, 2024. (OIC 68/2024)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Provincial Court Act

NB Reg 2024-16 NB Reg 84-104, amended

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Water Resources Act

NLR 19/24 Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of Gull Pond, WS-S-0624, Town of Rocky Harbour NLR 20/24 Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of Little Island Pond, WS-S-0126, Town of Carbonear

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 22/24 Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment)

Revenue Administration Act

NLR 23/24 Revenue Administration Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 19, 2024:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 75/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 76/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 78/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 19, 2024:

An Act to Amend Chapter 197 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Health Services and Insurance Act, SNS 2023, c 19

Act, except subsection 11(1) and clause 11(2)(b), in force April 9, 2024. (NS Reg 79/2024)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 188 Supporting Children's Futures Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 170/24 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Performance Standards, amending O Reg 241/19 O Reg 171/24 Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Quantification, Reporting and Verification, amending O Reg 390/18 O Reg 174/24 On-Site And Excess Soil Management, amending O Reg 406/19

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

O Reg 172/24 Data Integration, amending O Reg 366/19

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Planning Act and Development Charges Act, 1997

April 11, 2024

Proposed Changes to Regulations under the Planning Act and Development Charges Act, 1997 Relating to the Bill 185, Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024 (Bill 185): Newspaper Notice Requirements and Consequential Housekeeping Changes — Comments by May 10, 2024

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

April 11, 2024

Proposed Amendments to the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 and associated regulations to modernize leave-to-construct approvals for pipeline relocation or reconstruction projects to build transit and housing faster — Comments by May 11, 2024

April 17, 2024

Proposed Regulations Under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 to Support Building Homes and Transit Faster by Prescribing Conditions for Fast-Tracking Approval of Certain Small Energy Infrastructure Projects — Comments by May 17, 2024

Nursing Act, 1991

April 15, 2024

College of Nurses of Ontario: General Regulation 275/94 made under the Nursing Act, 1991 — Comments by May 30, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Ontario Gazette, April 20, 2024:

Less Red Tape, Stronger Ontario Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 2

Schedule 7, section 4, which repeals the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Corporation Act, 2023, in force April 12, 2024

More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21

Schedule 3, sections 3, 11(2), 12(2), (7), which amend the Development Charges Act, 1997, in force June 1, 2024

Schedule 9, subsections 10(2), (4), 12(2), (3), (9), 18(2), (3), (7), which amend the Planning Act, in force June 1, 2024

Orders In Council

Electricity Act, 1998, SO 1998, c 15, Sched A

Minister's Directive to: The Independent Electricity System Operator (OIC 490/2024)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, April 13, 2024:

Ontario Energy Board

Amendments to the Natural Gas Reporting and Record Keeping Requirements (RRR) — Rule for Gas Utilities

Ministry of Health

Proposed amending regulation to support the consolidation of local health integration networks into Ontario Health atHome

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 60 An Act to Amend the Child, Youth and Family Services Act 62 An Act to Amend the Pharmacy Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 20, 2024:

Real Property Tax Act

EC2024-323 Tax Credit Factor Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 13, 2024:

Legal Profession Act

Amendment to the Regulations

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 59 Loi visant l'interruption du processus de délimitation des circonscriptions électorales 60 Loi autorisant la conclusion de conventions collectives d'une durée supérieure à trois ans dans les secteurs public et parapublic

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 59 An Act to interrupt the electoral division delimitation process 60 An Act to authorize the making of collective agreements with a term of more than three years in the public and parapublic sectors

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 avril 2024:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Décret 694-2024 L'abrogation de certains décrets relatifs à l'assujettissement au régime d'autorisation préalable prévu en vertu de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics de certains contrats et sous-contrats de la Ville de Montréal comportant une dépense égale ou supérieure au montant déterminé par le gouvernement

Loi sur l'aide financière aux études

Décret 699-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études

Code de procédure civile

Code de procédure pénale

Loi sur le paiement de certains témoins

Décret 704-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les indemnités et les allocations payables aux témoins cités à comparaître devant les cours de justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 avril 2024:

Code des professions

Décret 716-2024 Code de déontologie des comptables professionnels agréés

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 17, 2024:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

OC 694-2024 Revocation of certain orders in council relating to the requirement for prior authorization provided for under the Act respecting contracting by public bodies for certain contracts and subcontracts of Ville de Montréal involving an expenditure equal to or above the amount determined by the Government

Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses

OC 699-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses

Code of Civil Procedure

Code of Penal Procedure

Act respecting payment of certain witnesses

OC 704-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting indemnities and allowances payable to witnesses summoned before courts of justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 24, 2024:

Professional Code

OC 716-2024 Code of ethics of chartered professional accountants

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 avril 2024:

Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres de la Commission d'accès à l'information

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 avril 2024:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Règlement établissant la formule de la déclaration d'intégrité devant être produite par une entreprise en vue de la réalisation d'un contrat public

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 17, 2024:

Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure for selecting persons qualified for appointment as members of the Commission d'accès à l'information

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 24, 2024:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Regulation establishing the form of the declaration of integrity that an enterprise must file for a public contract

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 avril 2024:

Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance médicaments et d'autres dispositions législatives, SQ 2005, c 40

Que soit fixée au 1er mai 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur de l'article 23 de la Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance médicaments et d'autres dispositions législatives (2005, chapitre 40), dans la mesure où il édicte l'article 60.4 de la Loi sur l'assurance médicaments (chapitre A-29.01). (Décret 709-2024)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 avril 2024:

Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre, SQ 2022, c 16

Que soit fixée au 10 avril 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 19. (Décret 725-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 17, 2024:

Act to amend the Act respecting prescription drug insurance and other legislative provisions, SQ 2005, c 40

Section 23, insofar as it enacts section 60.4 of the Act respecting prescription drug insurance (chapter A-29.01), in force May 1, 2024. (OC 709-2024)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 24, 2024:

Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply, SQ 2022, c 16

Section 19 in force April 10, 2024 (OC 725-2024)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 616 The Duty to Consult Act

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 19, 2024:

The Midwifery Act

Sask Reg 20/2024 The Midwifery Amendment Regulations, 2024

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 12, 2024:

The Pre-judgment Interest Act

The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 19, 2024:

The Registered Nurses Act, 1988

College of Registered Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2024:

Housing Corporation Act and the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

YOIC 2024/45 Consequential Amendments (Housing Advisory Boards) Regulation (2024)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.