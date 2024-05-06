Legislation for the period 04/11 to 04/24
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
Senate / Sénat
Health-Centred Approach to Substance Use Act
Health-Centred Approach to Substance Use Act
Chignecto Isthmus Dykeland System Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, April 24, 2024:
Canada Small Business Financing Act
SOR/2024-64
Regulations Amending the Canada Small Business Financing Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Food and Drugs Act
Cannabis Act
SOR/2024-63
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning the Disclosure of Cosmetic Ingredients
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
SOR/2024-57
Order 2024-66-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2024-58
Order 2024-87-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2024-56
Order 2024-112-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Special Economic Measures Act
SOR/2024-60
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
SOR/2024-62
Special Economic Measures (Sudan) Permit Authorization Order
SOR/2024-61
Special Economic Measures (Sudan) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 20, 2024:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations
Aeronautics Act
- Vancouver International Airport Zoning Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 13, 2024:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-001-24 — Release of RSS-287, Issue 3
Marine Liability Act
- Ship-source Oil Pollution Fund
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 20, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to reporting of plastic resins and certain plastic products for the Federal Plastics Registry for 2024, 2025 and 2026
- Notice with respect to the Guidelines for the Reduction of Dyes Released from Pulp and Paper Mills (Erratum)
- Publication of final decision after assessment of 34 substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of final decision after assessment of select hydrocarbon-based substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Trust and Loan Companies Act
- MD Private Trust Company and The Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 13, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 118791607RR0002]
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 20, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 135405132RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination
- Building construction management [EBC Inc.]
- Building construction management [St. Michaels Investment Group Canada Inc.]
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
Referenced on first reading only
|
Utilities Affordability Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2024:
Alberta Corporate Tax Act
Alta Reg 53/2024
|
Alberta Corporate Tax Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
Alta Reg 59/2024
|
Administrative Penalty (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Land Titles Act
Alta Reg 55/2024
|
Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation
Municipal Government Act
Alta Reg 54/2024
|
Planning Exemption Amendment Regulation
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
Alta Reg 51/2024
|
Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
Alta Reg 52/2024
|
Alberta Energy Regulator Administration Fees Rules Amendment Regulation
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2024:
Alberta Securities Commission
- Alberta Securities Commission Rule 46-503 Revocation of Purchase
- Amendments to National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements
- Amendments to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions
- Amendments to National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions
- Amendments to National Instrument 44-103 Post-Receipt Pricing
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
Referenced on first reading only
|
Legal Professions Act
Safe Access to Schools Act
Anti-Racism Act
Energy Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
Haida Nation Recognition Amendment Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 23, 2024:
Employment Standards Act
BC Reg 87/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act
BC Reg 85/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 268/2023 — Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation
Strata Property Act
BC Reg 88/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 23, 2024:
Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 2
- Sections 1 to 4 in force April 22, 2024 (BC Reg 87/2024)
Municipal Affairs and Housing Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2020, SBC 2020, c 16
- Sections 4 and 12 in force July 1, 2024 (BC Reg 88/2024)
Short-Term Rental Accommodations Ac, SBC 2023, c 32
- Various provisions in force May 1, 2024 (BC Reg 85/2024)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
Referenced on first reading only
|
The Regulated Health Professions Amendment Act
|
The Provincial Court Amendment Act (Expanded Training for Judges and Judicial Justices of the Peace)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Reducing Red Tape and Improving Services Act, 2023, SM 2023, c 9
- Section 5 in force May 1, 2024. (OIC 68/2024)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Provincial Court Act
NB Reg 2024-16
|
NB Reg 84-104, amended
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Water Resources Act
NLR 19/24
|
Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of Gull Pond, WS-S-0624, Town of Rocky Harbour
NLR 20/24
|
Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of Little Island Pond, WS-S-0126, Town of Carbonear
Income Tax Act, 2000
NLR 22/24
|
Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment)
Revenue Administration Act
NLR 23/24
|
Revenue Administration Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 19, 2024:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
NS Reg 75/2024
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
NS Reg 76/2024
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
NS Reg 78/2024
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 19, 2024:
An Act to Amend Chapter 197 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Health Services and Insurance Act, SNS 2023, c 19
- Act, except subsection 11(1) and clause 11(2)(b), in force April 9, 2024. (NS Reg 79/2024)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
Supporting Children's Futures Act, 2024
|
Supporting Children's Futures Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Environmental Protection Act
O Reg 170/24
|
Greenhouse Gas Emissions Performance Standards, amending O Reg 241/19
O Reg 171/24
|
Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Quantification, Reporting and Verification, amending O Reg 390/18
O Reg 174/24
|
On-Site And Excess Soil Management, amending O Reg 406/19
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
O Reg 172/24
|
Data Integration, amending O Reg 366/19
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Planning Act and Development Charges Act, 1997
April 11, 2024
Proposed Changes to Regulations under the Planning Act and Development Charges Act, 1997 Relating to the Bill 185, Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024 (Bill 185): Newspaper Notice Requirements and Consequential Housekeeping Changes — Comments by May 10, 2024
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
April 11, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 and associated regulations to modernize leave-to-construct approvals for pipeline relocation or reconstruction projects to build transit and housing faster — Comments by May 11, 2024
April 17, 2024
Proposed Regulations Under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 to Support Building Homes and Transit Faster by Prescribing Conditions for Fast-Tracking Approval of Certain Small Energy Infrastructure Projects — Comments by May 17, 2024
Nursing Act, 1991
April 15, 2024
College of Nurses of Ontario: General Regulation 275/94 made under the Nursing Act, 1991 — Comments by May 30, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Ontario Gazette, April 20, 2024:
Less Red Tape, Stronger Ontario Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 2
- Schedule 7, section 4, which repeals the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Corporation Act, 2023, in force April 12, 2024
More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21
- Schedule 3, sections 3, 11(2), 12(2), (7), which amend the Development Charges Act, 1997, in force June 1, 2024
- Schedule 9, subsections 10(2), (4), 12(2), (3), (9), 18(2), (3), (7), which amend the Planning Act, in force June 1, 2024
Orders In Council
Electricity Act, 1998, SO 1998, c 15, Sched A
- Minister's Directive to: The Independent Electricity System Operator (OIC 490/2024)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, April 13, 2024:
Ontario Energy Board
- Amendments to the Natural Gas Reporting and Record Keeping Requirements (RRR) — Rule for Gas Utilities
Ministry of Health
- Proposed amending regulation to support the consolidation of local health integration networks into Ontario Health atHome
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the Child, Youth and Family Services Act
An Act to Amend the Pharmacy Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 20, 2024:
Real Property Tax Act
|
EC2024-323
|
Tax Credit Factor Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 13, 2024:
Legal Profession Act
- Amendment to the Regulations
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
Référencés à la première lecture seulement
Loi visant l'interruption du processus de délimitation des circonscriptions électorales
Loi autorisant la conclusion de conventions collectives d'une durée supérieure à trois ans dans les secteurs public et parapublic
Bills
Referenced on first reading only
An Act to interrupt the electoral division delimitation process
An Act to authorize the making of collective agreements with a term of more than three years in the public and parapublic sectors
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 avril 2024:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
Décret 694-2024
|
L'abrogation de certains décrets relatifs à l'assujettissement au régime d'autorisation préalable prévu en vertu de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics de certains contrats et sous-contrats de la Ville de Montréal comportant une dépense égale ou supérieure au montant déterminé par le gouvernement
Loi sur l'aide financière aux études
Décret 699-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études
Code de procédure civile
Code de procédure pénale
Loi sur le paiement de certains témoins
Décret 704-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les indemnités et les allocations payables aux témoins cités à comparaître devant les cours de justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 avril 2024:
Code des professions
Décret 716-2024
|
Code de déontologie des comptables professionnels agréés
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 17, 2024:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
OC 694-2024
|
Revocation of certain orders in council relating to the requirement for prior authorization provided for under the Act respecting contracting by public bodies for certain contracts and subcontracts of Ville de Montréal involving an expenditure equal to or above the amount determined by the Government
Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses
OC 699-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses
Code of Civil Procedure
Code of Penal Procedure
Act respecting payment of certain witnesses
OC 704-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting indemnities and allowances payable to witnesses summoned before courts of justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 24, 2024:
Professional Code
OC 716-2024
|
Code of ethics of chartered professional accountants
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 avril 2024:
Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres de la Commission d'accès à l'information
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 avril 2024:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
- Règlement établissant la formule de la déclaration d'intégrité devant être produite par une entreprise en vue de la réalisation d'un contrat public
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 17, 2024:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure for selecting persons qualified for appointment as members of the Commission d'accès à l'information
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 24, 2024:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
- Regulation establishing the form of the declaration of integrity that an enterprise must file for a public contract
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 avril 2024:
Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance médicaments et d'autres dispositions législatives, SQ 2005, c 40
- Que soit fixée au 1er mai 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur de l'article 23 de la Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance médicaments et d'autres dispositions législatives (2005, chapitre 40), dans la mesure où il édicte l'article 60.4 de la Loi sur l'assurance médicaments (chapitre A-29.01). (Décret 709-2024)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 avril 2024:
Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre, SQ 2022, c 16
- Que soit fixée au 10 avril 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 19. (Décret 725-2024)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 17, 2024:
Act to amend the Act respecting prescription drug insurance and other legislative provisions, SQ 2005, c 40
- Section 23, insofar as it enacts section 60.4 of the Act respecting prescription drug insurance (chapter A-29.01), in force May 1, 2024. (OC 709-2024)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 24, 2024:
Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply, SQ 2022, c 16
- Section 19 in force April 10, 2024 (OC 725-2024)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
The Duty to Consult Act
|
The Duty to Consult Act
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 19, 2024:
The Midwifery Act
Sask Reg 20/2024
|
The Midwifery Amendment Regulations, 2024
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 12, 2024:
The Pre-judgment Interest Act
- The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 19, 2024:
The Registered Nurses Act, 1988
- College of Registered Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2024:
Housing Corporation Act and the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act
YOIC 2024/45
|
Consequential Amendments (Housing Advisory Boards) Regulation (2024)
