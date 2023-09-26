Jessica Kennedy talks with the Globe and Mail at the 2023 Word Petroleum Congress about the Canadian regulatory environment in the energy transition. She says she has numerous clients who have proposed novel emissions-reduction solutions, but face project finance hurdles because the carbon offset regime isn't designed to consider their type of development, or is in "such a state of flux that it can't be relied on in terms of knowing the ultimate economic viability of their project."

"They're looking for assurances from government that if they make this initial investment, the existing regime can be relied on or will be accommodating to a project because of very valid environmental reasons," Jessica says.

Globe and Mail subscribers can read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.