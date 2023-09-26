Canada:
Regulatory Challenges In Energy Transition
26 September 2023
Bennett Jones LLP
Jessica Kennedy talks with the Globe and Mail at the 2023 Word
Petroleum Congress about the Canadian regulatory environment in the
energy transition. She says she has numerous clients who have
proposed novel emissions-reduction solutions, but face project
finance hurdles because the carbon offset regime isn't designed
to consider their type of development, or is in "such a state
of flux that it can't be relied on in terms of knowing the
ultimate economic viability of their project."
"They're looking for assurances from government that if
they make this initial investment, the existing regime can be
relied on or will be accommodating to a project because of very
valid environmental reasons," Jessica says.
Globe and Mail subscribers can read the full article here.
