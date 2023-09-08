In recent years, the energy sector has witnessed several emerging trends. These include increased investments in cleantech, a strengthened commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and the expansion of economic reconciliation efforts.

In an interview with Financier Worldwide, BP&P's Managing Partner Alicia Quesnel delves into these recent trends and their potential influence on the future of Canada's energy sector. For an in-depth exploration, read the full article here.

