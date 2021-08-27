ARTICLE

Canada: Alternative Energy And Power In Canada In 2021: Legal And Regulatory Dynamics

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Four partners from our national Energy Group recently co-authored the Canadian chapter in the fourth edition of Alternative Energy & Power, a publication of Chambers and Partners. The chapter reviews the regulatory and legal structure that governs alternative energy and power in Canada. Specific issues that are addressed include:

Structure and ownership of the power industry;

Market structure, supply and pricing;

Climate change laws and alternative energy;

Generation: regulatory lifecycle, from approvals to decommissioning;

Transmission: construction and operation of facilities; and

Distribution: construction and operation of facilities.

We are pleased to be able to make this 33-page publication available for downloading.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.