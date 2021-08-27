Four partners from our national Energy Group recently co-authored the Canadian chapter in the fourth edition of Alternative Energy & Power, a publication of Chambers and Partners. The chapter reviews the regulatory and legal structure that governs alternative energy and power in Canada. Specific issues that are addressed include:

  • Structure and ownership of the power industry;
  • Market structure, supply and pricing;
  • Climate change laws and alternative energy;
  • Generation: regulatory lifecycle, from approvals to decommissioning;
  • Transmission: construction and operation of facilities; and
  • Distribution: construction and operation of facilities.

We are pleased to be able to make this 33-page publication available for downloading.

