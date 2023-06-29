ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The automotive industry is undergoing a monumental shift to the production of electric vehicles and new partnerships are forming with other sectors. Join us as we explore what the new EV supply chain means for automakers and suppliers, the mining industry, infrastructure and electrical grids.

We will explore the legal and regulatory considerations that GCs, their companies and investors need to know in the EV Age. In the resource industry, there is a new and urgent focus on critical minerals, where they are mined and how quickly they can be produced. Electrical grid operators and EV charging companies have time to adjust, but will have to be nimble and strike the right balance of supply and demand year-over-year.

This webinar will feature lawyers who are working with the companies that are creating the new EV landscape. They will share their real-world insights and experiences in the era of EVs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.