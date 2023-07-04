Do you know your legal obligations when conducting a workplace investigation? Are you familiar with the circumstances that require a workplace investigation?

When we think of investigations, workplace harassment often comes to mind. However, there are various other matters that frequently require investigation. In such cases, decisions must be made regarding whether to conduct an internal investigation or involve a third party. Employers are responsible for maintaining a safe work environment for employees, and that includes promptly and appropriately investigating complaints and incidents. In nearly every instance, investigations are usually required to resolve workplace misconduct.

Topics include:

What are best practices to ensure that your workplace investigation is conducted properly?

What are an employer's legal duties surrounding workplace investigations?

What are practical legal risk-management strategies that you can implement?

How do you handle difficult parties or difficult evidence?

When should you go external?

