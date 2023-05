ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

Video Surveillance In The Workplace Cox & Palmer The use of surveillance cameras has increased along with other digital technology. They are a common feature in most businesses and busy roadways. They have also become popular for personal...

Growing Out Of Employment Contracts: How Employment Contracts Can Become Unenforceable Over Time If An Employee's Role Changes Alexander Holburn Beaudin + Lang LLP In a recent decision from the Ontario Court of Appeal,[1] an employee of 12 years was terminated without cause pursuant to the terms of his employment contract.

Employer Awarded Damages For Remote Worker's Time Theft MLT Aikins LLP In a recent case heard by British Columbia's Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT), a terminated employee's claim for unpaid wages and severance pay in lieu of notice was rejected after the CRT...

What's New In Accommodating Mental Health For Employers? MLT Aikins LLP Mental health accommodations can be some of the most complex accommodation requests arising in the workplace, due in part to the complexity of the conditions themselves...

AI Chatbots And The Workplace: Risks And Best Practices For Employers Torys LLP Consumer AI services like chatGPT, Bing and Bard are chatbot-like tools that use language processing models based on AI technology to answer questions.