CURATED

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Workplace management issues, which have posed major business challenges in the pandemic period, show little sign of abating. The latest trends and emerging best practices in workplace investigations and disciplinary procedures are the focus of this discussion by Charif El-Khouri and Antoine Métayer of our Employment & Labour Group. Corporate counsel with responsibilities in this area will find the practical examples from recent case law – on termination processes and other key issues – particularly valuable (1 hour, 5 minutes, 1 second).

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.