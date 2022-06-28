Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, employers have faced-and continue to face-unique challenges on all fronts: health and safety, human rights and accommodation, privacy and data security, workplace safety and insurance, pensions and benefits. Hicks Morley has the expertise to guide employers through any pandemic-related labour and employment issues that may arise.

While most restrictions and public health measures have ceased, organizations will need continued support as the pandemic evolves. Hicks Morley can help.

Updates

We are continuously monitoring developments and sending communications to our clients with the latest information and impacts on the workplace.

Services

Hicks Morley places the highest priority on client service. We have used our expertise to help our clients navigate countless pandemic-related challenges and we are prepared to help manage whatever comes next. We can:

keep you apprised of all of the latest government measures and ensure you understand how they affect your business,

identify your legal obligations in the workplace,

help create vaccine mandates,

identify your health and safety obligations, both in terms of ensuring a safe physical workspace and ensuring the health and safety of your employees,

assist you with obligations relating to statutory leaves,

review your work-from-home and hybrid-work policies,

guide you through the statutory benefits that may be available to employees and assist in interpreting other benefit plans that you may have

advise on benefits issues relating to re-enrollment requirements, waiting periods and insurance and disability coverage,

help you manage absenteeism through the development of contingency plans

help you assess the privacy implications of a positive diagnosis in the workplace and navigate the collection of medical information, and

work with you on various human rights and accommodation issues-including family status-that may arise.

Proof of Vaccination

Businesses and organizations in Ontario are not required to check for proof of vaccination. Some individual businesses and organizations, however, may still require proof of vaccination upon entry.

Going Forward

While most public health measures-including mask requirements in most public settings-have been lifted, the Ontario government has stated that it will continue to follow the latest public health advice and will not hesitate to re-introduce previous measures, if needed.

Government Resources

For more information on further information on COVID-19, please see:

