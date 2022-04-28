ARTICLE

Season 2 - Episode 11: WFH 101 – Many businesses forced into work-from-home models during the pandemic lockdowns have since adopted, or are considering adopting, permanent hybrid workplaces. Employers now face what for many businesses was once unthinkable – a primarily digital workforce. But regardless of where workers perform their jobs, an employer retains significant workplace obligations. So, what rights and duties apply when a worker slips and falls at home or when employees who left the city are asked to return to the office? In this episode, host Adam Goldenberg speaks with three of McCarthy Tétrault's labour and employment experts from across Canada about the moment's most vexing issues for employers. Justine Lindner is a partner in our Toronto office, Laura DeVries is an associate in our Vancouver office, and Émilie Thibault is an associate in our Montréal office

