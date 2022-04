ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from Canada

In Good Faith: Seven Cases Impacting Your Contracts Field LLP In 2020 and 2021, two significant Supreme Court of Canada cases, Callow Inc. v. Zollinger and Wastech Services Ltd. v Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District...

Trends In Canadian Wrongful Dismissal Cases Bennett Jones LLP Two recent decisions: Moffatt v Prospera Credit Union [Moffat], from the British Columbia Supreme Court, and Russell v The Brick Warehouse LP [Russell], from the Ontario Superior Court...

What Happened To The Federal Government's Vaccine Mandate For All Federally Regulated Workplaces? McCarthy Tétrault LLP On December 7, 2021, the Federal Government announced in a press release that it would be proposing regulations under Part II of the Canada Labour Code requiring employees in all federally regulated workplaces...

Accommodating Religion In The Workplace: Legal Considerations When Establishing And Enforcing COVID-19 Vaccination Policies MacDonald & Associates The COVID-19 pandemic has required Canadian employers to take steps to protect the health and safety of the workforce as a whole, while upholding the human rights of individual employees.

Tort Of Intrusion Upon Seclusion Does Not Extend To Hacked Companies Torkin Manes LLP Recently, in Winder v. Marriott International, Inc. ("Winder"), the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has reaffirmed its opinion regarding the limits of liability for the tort upon intrusion on seclusion (or invasion of privacy).