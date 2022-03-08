Recently, we wrote about the province-wide changes that came into effect as Ontario entered the Roadmap Exit Step on March 1, 2022. As discussed in our blog, subject to applicable exemptions, certain protective measures including wearing a mask or face covering in door public settings and screening continue to be required. The City of Toronto's mask by-law also remains in effect, as do many similar by-laws in municipalities around the City of Toronto.

In addition to the provincial-level changes, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, has announced a revocation of COVID-19 orders and letters of instruction. Specifically, the following COVID-19 orders and letters of instruction were revoked effective March 1, 2022:

Class Orders issued under section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act COVID-19 Self-Isolation Class Order (issued on January 10, 2022), which had specific isolation requirements for persons residing in or present in the City of Toronto; Class Order to Close Workplaces to Manage COVID-19 Outbreaks (issued on April 22, 2021), which contained specific requirements for businesses experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks; Class Order for Workplaces Experiencing a COVID-19 Outbreak (issued on March 3, 2021), which, subject to limited exceptions, required all persons who own or operate a workplace in the City of Toronto that was identified by Toronto Public Health as experiencing an active COVID-19 outbreak to adhere to a number of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

Letters of Instruction issued under the ROA regulations: Instructions for Indoor Sports and Recreational Fitness Facilities (issued on October 8, 2021), which addressed proof of vaccination requirements for persons, 12 years and older, who attended an indoor area of the facilities used by sports and recreational fitness activities, including facility operators and permit holders; Instructions for Workplaces (issued on January 4, 2021); that included additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including a reporting obligation to Toronto Public Health if two or more people tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day interval and other infection prevention measures.



We are continuing to monitor for further changes as we move forward with further lifting of restrictions in Toronto and Ontario more broadly, including the planned lifting of provincial masking requirements towards the end of March.

