On February 8, 2022, the Alberta Government announced its three-step plan to phase out public health measures related to COVID-19 ("ReopeningPlan"). The Reopening Plan will see the progressive easing of restrictions, including the end of the Restrictions Exemption Program ("REP"), and the subsequent removal of the province's mask mandate and mandatory work-from-home requirements.

Step One

Alberta has now entered Step One of its Reopening Plan.

As of February 9, 2022, the following changes have taken effect:

the REP has ended, along with most associated restrictions;

capacity limits for all businesses, venues, and facilities are removed, except for: facilities with a capacity of 500 to 1,000, which remain limited to 500, and facilities with a capacity of more than 1,000, which remain limited to one-half capacity; and

restrictions regarding food and beverage service and consumption while seated in audience settings are removed.

As of February 14, 2022, mandatory masking will no longer be required:

for children 12 and under in all settings; and

children and youth in schools for any age.

Step Two

Alberta will enter Step Two of its Reopening Plan on March 1, 2022, provided the number of hospitalizations in Alberta continue trending downwards. At that time, the following changes will take effect:

the province's mandatory work-from-home requirements will be lifted;

indoor masking will no longer be required;

capacity restrictions will be removed for all venues;

indoor and outdoor social gathering limits will be lifted;

any remaining mandatory school requirements will be removed; and

youth screening activities for entertainment and sport activities will be removed.

Step Three

The timeline for entering Step Three of the Reopening Plan remains uncertain and will depend on hospitalization rates continuing to trend downward. Once in effect, Step Three of the Reopening Plan will see the end of most or all remaining COVID-19 related restrictions in Alberta, including the elimination of mandatory isolation.

We at McCarthy Tétrault are continuing to monitor the changes brought by this announcement. Watch our COVID-19 Recovery Hub and our McCarthy Tétrault Employer Advisor Blog for further updates. In the interim, if you are an employer and have any questions about these changes or any other COVID-19 workplace matter, please contact any member of our Labour & Employment Team.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.