As Ontario continues to see signs of stabilization in key public health indicators, the Government of Ontario recently announced the next stage of the province's re-opening plan, with several restrictions easing as of January 31, 2022.

On January 27th, the province released the latest amendments to O. Reg 364/20, and employers should be aware that:

the work from home mandate will be lifted;

all contact tracing requirements are removed - employers will no longer be required to record the name and contact information of employees and/or individuals that attend their place of business; and,

requirements for businesses to maintain contact records and produce them to public health authorities upon request are consequently lifted.

While contact tracing will become "old news", employers must nonetheless continue to passively and actively screen employees and visitors. Notably, employers are required to:

Passively screen all members of the public entering their offices by posting signs at all entrances to their business in a visible location to inform individuals on how to screen themselves for COVID-19 prior to entering the premises; and,

Actively screen every person who works at the business for COVID-19 before they enter the premises by asking them a list of questions relating to possible COVID-19 symptoms and recent exposures.

There are no changes to masking or physical distancing requirements and employers should still continue to evaluate their re-opening plans with regards to the requirements in the regulation.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2021