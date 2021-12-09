ARTICLE

On October 6, 2021, the Federal Government of Canada announced mandatory vaccination for the federal public service and federally regulated transportation sectors, as well as for travellers.

The Government had also previously announced that it "expect[ed] that Crown corporations and other employers in the federally regulated sector will also require vaccination for their employees".

Today, the Minister of Labour announced that the Government of Canada will propose regulations under Part II of the Canada Labour Code to make vaccination mandatory in all federally regulated workplaces.

These regulations are expected to come into force in early 2022.

Federally regulated employers should therefore consider the implementation of vaccination policies and strategies in order to be ready for the entry into force of these regulations in the new year. Those who have already implemented such policies should review their policies in light of the new mandatory requirements once they are announced, in order to ensure they are compliant.

In all cases, employers are strongly encouraged to consult their legal advisers before the actual implementation of a vaccination policy (against COVID-19 or any other disease).

We will also be monitoring the provincial responses to this new announcement and to the new regulations once they are communicated and will report on significant updates.

