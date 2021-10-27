The Federal Government recently announced certain federal COVID-19 support programs will expire on October 23, 2021. Three new support programs are being introduced, and three existing programs are being extended. Here's what you need to know:

COVID-19 Support Programs Expiring on October 23

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS)

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy provided employers who experienced a drop in revenue during COVID-19 with funds to cover part of their employee wages. The last claim period runs from September 26 to October 23, 2021. Read our blog to learn more about CEWS.

Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS)

The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy provided eligible Canadian businesses, non-profit organizations and charities that saw a drop in revenue during COVID-19 with a subsidy to cover part of their commercial rent or property expenses. This subsidy provided payments directly to qualifying renters and property owners. The last claim period runs from September 26 to October 23, 2021. Read our blog to learn more about CERS.

The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB)

The Canada Recovery Benefit provided income support to individuals who were directly affected by COVID-19 and were not entitled to Employment Insurance benefits. The CRB will be replaced by a new targeted program: the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit. Read our blog to learn more about the CRB.

New COVID-19 Support Programs

Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit

The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit provides support to eligible workers who are unable to work due to future government-imposed local lockdowns. The program will be available until May 7, 2022 with retroactive application to October 24, 2021. Eligible workers whose work interruption is a direct result of a government-imposed public health lockdown will receive $300 per week in income support. Notably, individuals who refuse to adhere to a vaccine mandate and lose employment as a result are not eligible for the benefit.

Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program

Through the wage and rent subsidy programs, the Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program provides income support to hotels, tour operators, travel agencies, and restaurants, with a subsidy rate of up to 75%.

Hardest-Hit Business Recovery Program

Through the wage and rent subsidy programs, the Hardest-Hit Business Recovery Program provides support to businesses that have faced deep losses, with a subsidy rate of up to 50%.

COVID-19 Support Programs Extended until May 7, 2022

Canada Recovery Hiring Program

The Federal Government will extend the Canada Recovery Hiring Program until May 7, 2022. The program provides support to eligible employers who experience revenue declines compared to pre-pandemic revenues. Employers may receive a subsidy of up to 50% of incremental remuneration paid to eligible active employees. Read our blog to learn more about the program.

Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit

The Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB) be extended until May 7, 2022. The CRCB provides income support to eligible individuals who are unable to work because they must provide care for a child under 12 years old or a family member who needs supervised care. Read our blog to learn more about the benefit.

Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit

The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) will be extended until May 7, 2022. The CRSB provides income support to eligible individuals who are unable to work due to illness or need to self-isolate due to COVID-19. Individuals who have an underlying health condition that puts them at greater risk of getting COVID-19 may also be eligible under this program. Read our blog to learn more about the benefit.

