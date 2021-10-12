ARTICLE

Public Service Employees

On October 5, 2021, the BC Public Service Agency announced that it is requiring mandatory vaccination for its 30,000 employees across British Columbia starting on November 22, 2021. The mandatory vaccination will apply to workers who are employed directly by government ministries.

The BC Public Service Agency confirmed that accommodations would be made for those who are unable to be vaccinated and that it intends to release information regarding accommodations in early November.

Visitors to Health Care Facilities

On the same day, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that as of October 12, 2021, visitors to long-term care homes and assisted living facilities will have to show proof of full vaccination to access the facilities. As of October 26, 2021, all visitors to acute and community care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination, although exemptions will be made in certain situations (such as palliative and end of life care situations).

Dr. Henry stated that this new requirement will bring these facilities in line with restaurants, movie-theatres, and other non-essential businesses that already require proof of vaccination for entry and also supports and protects health care workers and those receiving care at such facilities.

The two latest announcements are in line with the increasing trend of mandatory vaccination requirements in both the public and private sectors. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

