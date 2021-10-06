Further to a press release issued by the Government of Saskatchewan on September 28th, 2021, effective October 1, 2021, everyone seeking access to a range of Saskatchewan businesses and venues will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result.1 Saskatchewan employers may also require employees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result to access the workplace.

Proof of Vaccination

The Saskatchewan Government has identified several forms of proof of vaccination against COVID-19 which may be accepted. These are:

Wallet cards received at the time of immunization;

A printed copy of your MySaskHealthRecord (" MSHR ") vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code);

") vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code); A screenshot of your MSHR vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code) saved to your device;

An earlier version of your MSHR COVID-19 vaccine certificate;

A COVID-19 vaccine printout from Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health; or

A QR code/MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate uploaded to SK Vax Wallet (when available).

Proof of a Negative COVID-19 Test

Where a person does not have proof of vaccination, they may provide a negative COVID-19 test result to enter a business or venue. The Saskatchewan Health Authority will no longer provide COVID-19 testing to any asymptomatic individuals unless they are identified as a close contact, have had a positive rapid antigen test, are identified as part of an outbreak situation, or requiring transfer or admission to long-term care, primary care, social services, or intensive care units. Those requiring a negative test, but are not symptomatic and do not fall within any of the aforementioned categories, must obtain their test from the private sector at their own cost. A self-administered take-home test will not be accepted as proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Application to Employees

Effective October 1, 2021, The Public Employers' COVID-19 Emergency Regulations enable public employers to require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or otherwise provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. Additionally, The Employers' COVID-19 Emergency Regulations permit employers outside of the public sector to voluntarily implement their own proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test policy for employees.

Public Health Act Affidavits

The Saskatchewan Government has also warned that individuals signing affidavits indicating that they are exempt from vaccinations will still be subject to the rules coming into effect on October 1st. While the Government did not provide any further details regarding these affidavits, it appears to be referring to affidavits sworn under section 64 of The Public Health Act, 1994. Section 64 allows a person to swear or affirm an affidavit to the effect that they conscientiously believe that immunization would be prejudicial to their health or to the health of their child/ward, or that for conscientious reasons they object to immunization, in which case they may be excused from mandatory immunization. Since the new rules do not mandate vaccines (as they offer alternatives to vaccination), affidavits made under section 64 will have no legal effect.

We will continue to follow and report on amendments made to Saskatchewan employment legislation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footnote

1. This applies primarily to non-essential businesses, such as restaurants (including restaurants in hotels or other lodgings that are not fast food restaurants), nightclubs, bars, taverns, party buses and other establishments that serve alcohol under the authority of The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997.

