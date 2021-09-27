Members of our Labour & Employment group, Andrea Raso and Catherine Repel, presented a webinar earlier today on COVID Issues in the Workplace and provided attendees with an overview of the most current issues facing employers as well as having quite a bit of time for a Q&A discussion.

Workplace issues continue to evolve with the COVID-19 pandemic and many employers have questions about how to navigate these murky and uncertain circumstances. There are various legal issues to consider as well as practical considerations.

Click here for the video webcast.

for the video webcast. Click here for the Powerpoint slides

