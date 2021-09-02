In response to rising COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, the Ontario government has extended its COVID-19 paid infectious disease emergency leave program until the end of the year. The program was set to expire on September 25, 2021.

The program, known as the Ontario COVID-19 Worker Income Protection Benefit Program, was introduced on April 29, 2021, through Bill 284, COVID-19 Putting Workers First Act, 2021.1 Under the program, Ontario employers are required to provide their workers with paid infectious disease emergency leave of up to $200 per day for up to three days if they miss work for certain reasons related to COVID-19, such as taking time off due to being sick with COVID-19 or to get vaccinated. The three paid leave days do not need to be taken consecutively, and an employee is not required to provide a doctor's note to substantiate the leave.

Eligible employers are entitled to be reimbursed the amount of infectious disease emergency leave pay that they paid to their employees, up to $200 per employee per day taken.

1 https://www.weirfoulds.com/stay-home-and-stay-safe-ontario-announces-paid-sick-leave-to-combat-covid-19-pandemic#_ftn1

