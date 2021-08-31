As we enter a new phase of vaccinating against COVID-19, can employers protect their workforce by requiring employees to be vaccinated before a return to the workplace? For multinational employers, this raises legal issues across the globe and a careful assessment will need to be made.

KEY ISSUES FOR EMPLOYERS

Prohibition - is there a prohibition against a requirement that employees be vaccinated? Even if there is no prohibition, can an employer take lawful disciplinary action for failure to vaccinate?

- is there a prohibition against a requirement that employees be vaccinated? Even if there is no prohibition, can an employer take lawful disciplinary action for failure to vaccinate? Discrimination - could a requirement to vaccinate discriminate against certain groups based on medical reasons or religious belief?

- could a requirement to vaccinate discriminate against certain groups based on medical reasons or religious belief? Privacy - how should sensitive employee vaccination data be handled and stored? For what purposes can the data be shared with other employees? Can the data be used for any after disciplinary action? Is employee consent required?

- how should sensitive employee vaccination data be handled and stored? For what purposes can the data be shared with other employees? Can the data be used for any after disciplinary action? Is employee consent required? Justification - can a requirement to be vaccinated be lawful taking into account the sector and industry, and the nature of the workplace?

Assessing local laws and whether a requirement to vaccinate can be lawfully justified given the health and safety objectives, and enabling a safe return to the workplace.

given the health and safety objectives, and enabling a safe return to the workplace. Assessing any potential exposure and the practical risks for your business, including reputational risks.

and the practical risks for your business, including reputational risks. Providing clear practical advice with recommendations.

We are the world's largest law firm with offices in 81 countries and more than 450 employment lawyers globally.

and more than globally. Our Canadian employment team has significant experience managing and advising on global employment projects. We act as a "one-stop shop" providing the advice you need in other jurisdictions.

providing the advice you need in other jurisdictions. We have you covered wherever you do, or want to do, business with our global presence to limit you having to deal with multiple law firms to assess local COVID-19 vaccination risks.

Our Canadian employment team sits across Calgary, Edmonton, Montréal, Ontario, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Our delivery model enables us to offer clients cost-effective pricing options and competitive rates.

We can offer fixed fees and capped fees.

