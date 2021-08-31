ARTICLE

Canada: Proof Of Vaccination Will Be Required To Access Some Events, Services And Businesses In British Columbia

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On August 23, 2021, the British Columbia government announced that by order of the Provincial Health Officer, proof of vaccination will be required to access some events, services and businesses in the province. Patrons must receive at least one dose of the vaccine by September 13, 2021, and be fully vaccinated by October 24, 2021. The order considers a person fully vaccinated seven days after the second vaccine dose. The requirement applies to all people born in 2009 or earlier (i.e., those age 12 and older). Events, businesses and services will ask to see proof of vaccination and valid government ID.

Covered Events

The requirement covers the following events:

Indoor ticketed concerts, theatre, dance, symphony and sporting events;

Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants, pubs and bars;

Nightclubs and casinos;

Movie theatres;

Gyms, pools and recreation facilities (excluding youth recreational sports);

Indoor high-intensity group exercise;

Indoor organized gatherings like weddings, parties, conferences, meetings and workshops;

Indoor organized group recreational classes and activities like pottery and art (excluding K-12 school and before and after school programs); and

Post-secondary on-campus student housing. Note: Students must be partially vaccinated by September 7.

British Columbia Vaccine Card Website

Proof of vaccination may be shown using the secure British Columbia vaccine card website, which will be available by September 13 and provide confidential access to proof of vaccination. Vaccine cards may be saved to smartphones and shown when accessing events, services and businesses. A secure paper option will also be available by September 13. Individuals must use their Personal Health Number (PHN) to access the secure website.

Canadian and International Visitors to British Columbia

Visitors to British Columbia from another Canadian jurisdiction will be required to show an official provincially/territorially recognized vaccine record and a valid government ID from the same province or territory. International visitors must show the proof of vaccination they used to enter Canada and a passport.

End Date

The requirement is in place until January 31, 2022, subject to extension.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.