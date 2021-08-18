On August 13, 2021, the Government of Alberta announced it was extending the timeline for easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Restrictions to remain in effect

The province announced that the following restrictions would not be lifted on August 16, 2021, as previously planned, and will remain in effect until September 27, 2021:

Mandatory masking in public transit, taxis and ride shares;

COVID-19 testing for symptomatic individuals at assessment centres; and

Mandatory isolation for 10 days for those with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result.

This extended timeline is intended to provide additional time to monitor severe COVID-19 outcomes and increase vaccination rates.

What does this mean for employers?

As government COVID-19 restrictions continue to change, employers likely have questions about implementing their own workplace policies. These concerns are especially common for employers that operate across multiple Canadian provinces, or internationally, given the significant variance in government restrictions across jurisdictions.

Employers need to be aware of their legal obligations in areas including workplace health and safety and privacy before implementing policies related to testing, vaccination, isolation or other similar concepts. Our Labour and Employment team is available to assist employers as they consider their workplace policies and approach to managing their workforce in light of the continually evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Co author by Devon Fjellner, Summer Law Student

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.