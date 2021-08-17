On August 13, 2021, Alberta's chief medical officer of health announced that Alberta would extend the following COVID-19 prevention measures until at least September 27, 2021:

mandatory masking orders in publicly accessible transit, taxis and ride-shares;

mandatory isolation for 10 days for those with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result; and

testing at assessment centers for any symptomatic individual.

These measures were originally slated to be eased on August 16, 2021. However, a review of recent data from Alberta and other jurisdictions has led provincial officials to conclude that a pause on easing restrictions will provide more time to monitor the situation and increase vaccination levels to ensure a safe reopening.

The previous easing of restrictions that took effect on July 29 remain unaffected, including the easing of isolation requirements for close contacts.

Depending on the nature and conditions of the workplace, employers may want to consider implementing stricter standards. However, employers will need to be mindful of occupational health and safety, privacy, human rights, and other employment considerations. If you are an employer and need assistance managing your return to the workplace, please reach out to any member of our Labour & Employment Group.

