ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Wednesday, 9 June 2021, the Canadian Federal Government announced its plans to introduce a 'phased' adjustment to the current border restrictions.

The first step being considered is to allow fully-vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents and essential workers to enter Canada without the requirement to stay in a government- approved quarantine hotel upon arrival. In order to qualify, travellers must have been fully vaccinated by a vaccine authorised for use in Canada, at least 14 days prior to arrival. They would continue to be required to submit their quarantine plan through ArriveCAN prior to arrival, and provide a negative pre-entry PCR test result. On arrival, the traveller would be tested a second time. Travellers would then be required to quarantine while they await the results of their post-arrival test. It was unclear at the time of the announcement whether the quarantine must then continue beyond receipt of a negative result for the full 14 days, or not. We do expect more information from the government in the coming weeks.

The Federal Government has signalled that these changes could be implemented as early as July, and only if case counts continue to drop and the national vaccination campaign continues to go well. For temporary residents entering Canada, it remains to be seen just how broadly 'essential workers' will be interpreted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.