ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 25, 2021, British Columbia released a four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, Restart: A plan to bring us back together. To move through the steps, British Columbia looks for:

Declining COVID-19 case counts;

Increasing vaccination rate in people 18+;

Declining COVID-19 hospitalizations, including critical care; and

A declining COVID-19 mortality rate.

Step 1 (commenced May 25)

The criteria for Step 1 was:

At least 60% of the 18+ population vaccinated with dose 1, and

Stable case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

During Step 1, Provincial Health Officer (PHO) guidance recommended physical distancing and continuing to require masks in public indoor settings.

Activities and capacity levels in Step 1 include:

Personal gatherings:

Outdoor personal gatherings are permitted up to 10 people. Indoor personal gatherings are permitted up to 5 people or 1 other household.

Organized gatherings (e.g., weddings, funerals):

Outdoor seated organized gatherings are permitted up to 50 people with a COVID-19 Safety Plan. Indoor seated organized gatherings are permitted up to 10 people with a COVID-19 Safety Plan.

Businesses:

Indoor and outdoor dining for groups of 6 people are permitted (not restricted to a household or bubble).

Offices and workplaces:

Start a gradual return to the workplace. Employers must continue to have a COVID-19 Safety Plan and daily health check in place.



Step 2 (earliest date June 15)

During Step 2, PHO guidance recommends physical distancing and continuing to require masks in public indoor settings.

The criteria for moving to Step 2 is:

at least 65% of the 18+ population vaccinated with dose 1, and

declining case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Activities and capacity levels in Step 2 include:

Personal gatherings:

Outdoor personal gatherings up to 50 people are permitted.

Organized gatherings:

Indoor seated organized gatherings are permitted up to 50 people with a COVID-19 Safety Plan.

Businesses:

Banquet halls can operate with limited capacity and COVID-19 Safety Plan.

Offices and workplaces:

Continue gradual return to workplace. Small in-person meetings allowed.



Step 3 (earliest date July 1)

During Step 3, PHO guidance is that masks are recommended in public indoor settings, and individuals should engage in social contact carefully.

The criteria for moving to Step 3 is:

at least 70% of the 18+ population vaccinated with dose 1, and

low case counts and declining COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Activities and capacity levels in Step 3 include:

Personal gatherings:

Return to usual for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings.

Organized gatherings:

Increased capacity at both indoor and outdoor organized gatherings with COVID-19 Safety Plan in place.

Businesses:

No group limit for indoor and outdoor dining. Liquor service restrictions lifted. Bingo halls, casinos and nightclubs can operate with limited capacity.



Businesses must operate based on new sector COVID-19 Safety Plan.

Offices and workplaces:

Continue gradual return to workplace. Seminars and bigger meetings allowed.



Workplaces must operate based on new sector COVID-19 Safety Plan.

Step 4 (earliest date September 7)

During Step 4, PHO guidance recommends that mask-wearing in public indoor settings be a personal choice, and individuals can engage in normal social contact.

The criteria for moving to Step 4 is:

more than 70% of the 18+ population vaccinated with dose 1, and

low case counts and low COVID-19 hospitalizations.

ctivities and capacity levels in Step 4 include:

Personal gatherings:

Return to normal personal gatherings and social contact.

Organized gatherings:

Increased capacity at large organized gatherings, e.g., concerts.

Businesses:

Businesses will continue to operate based on new COVID-19 safety guidelines and their updated COVID-19 Safety Plan.

Offices and workplaces:

Fully reopened.



Bottom Line for Employers

Employers with operations in British Columbia are encouraged to become familiar with the Restart plan to develop an understanding of when they will be permitted to safely reopen, and to begin to prepare for their reopening. In the meantime, employers must continue to follow all public health and workplace safety measures currently in place.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.