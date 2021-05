ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from Canada

Key Considerations In Responding To Employee Requests To Work From Home McCarthy Tétrault LLP During the pandemic, many employers and employees have demonstrated exceptional adaptability in shifting their place of work from the office to the home.

Proof Of Vaccination: Privacy Considerations For Businesses Torys LLP Federal, provincial and territorial privacy commissioners have released a joint statement on privacy considerations for the development of vaccine passport frameworks.

Federal Government Announces Changes To The CEWS And CERS Programs And Introduces The Canada Recovery Hiring Program McCarthy Tétrault LLP On April 19, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled in the House of Commons the Liberal Government's first federal budget in more than two years...

Death & Taxes: Planning Tips For Your Will Minden Gross LLP The last year has found us really thinking about our mortality and our legacy.

Seven Major Mistakes Counsel Make At Mediations Minden Gross LLP One of the advantages that I think I have as both a litigator and a mediator is that I get to use the knowledge that I have gained in one capacity to make me better at the other.