McCarthy Tétrault, a leading Canadian law firm, is hosting an upcoming webinar focused on important developments in labour and employment law that will impact businesses and organizations operating in Canada in 2023. The webinar will feature a panel of experienced lawyers from McCarthy's Labour & Employment Group who will provide insights and analysis on key legal issues facing Canadian employers.

The webinar will cover several significant legislative changes, including recent amendments to Canada's Competition Act, which affect non-compete covenants and no-hire agreements. These changes are expected to have a significant impact on businesses that rely on these types of agreements to protect their intellectual property, confidential information, and competitive advantage.

Another topic that will be discussed during the webinar is the recent changes to Quebec's French language laws. These changes impose additional rules on the use of the French language in the workplace, which may affect businesses operating in Quebec and require them to implement new language policies and practices.

In addition to legislative changes, the McCarthy panel will also explore recent trends in employment law in Canada. This will include discussions around termination of employment during restructuring and the legal implications of remote and hybrid work arrangements in a post-pandemic world.

Overall, the webinar promises to be an informative and insightful event for Canadian employers, providing valuable guidance and advice on navigating the evolving legal landscape of labour and employment law in Canada.

