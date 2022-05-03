ARTICLE

Canada: Webinar: Managing The Return To Work In The Midst Of The COVID-19 Pandemic: What Canadian Employers Need To Know

As federal and provincial governments across Canada prepare to re-open after COVID-19 lockdown measures, employers need to re-evaluate fundamental business priorities and look at how best to get employees back to work safely. In this webinar, we will discuss: " establishing return to work protocols " measures to reduce risk " employers' duty to provide a safe and healthy workplace " managing employee accommodations and absences " human rights considerations " right to refuse work

