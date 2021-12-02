With its stable government, reliable infrastructure, solid
workforce and favourable immigration policies, Canada is an
attractive place for business. This session will provide general
considerations for companies with operations in -- or interests in
expanding to -- Canada.
We will discuss what's unique about Canada's legal landscape, potential pitfalls, and how you can position your cross-border/multinational company for success in Canada. Our legal professionals will provide insights into key areas including labour and employment, immigration, tax and privacy considerations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.